Yangarra insiders buy on pullback

We were watching to see how insiders would react to the December pullback in oil & gas stocks. As it turned out, some insider buying emerged at Yangarra Resources (Thursday’s close $0.72), which hit a six-month high of $0.74 on Dec. 14 but fell as low as $0.62 on Dec. 21. That is when some more insider buying took place. Vice-president of business development Gurdeep Gill bought 90,000 common shares at $0.64. Also buying on the day was CFO James Glessing, who bought a total of 150,000 common shares at $0.69.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
