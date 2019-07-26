Yangarra Resources insiders buy as stock sags

Despite improving Canadian oil prices since last fall, many small oil and gas stocks have continued to slide. Central Alberta-focused Yangarra Resources Ltd. is an example. The stock is down 68 per cent over the past 12 months, despite trailing 12-month earnings per share rising 93 per cent as of the first quarter. Insiders have been buying along the way. In fact, seven insiders have spent $2-million total buying shares in the public market over the past year. Most recently, an officer acquired 25,500 shares at $1.70 on July 22.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.