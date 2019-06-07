Zachary George buying at Cominar REIT

As interest-rate-hike expectations have faded, real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been outperforming. Quebec-focused Cominar REIT is a good example. The REIT is up about 8 per cent since it reported first-quarter results on May 6. Meanwhile, over the past three months, trustee Zachary George has been buying on a control or direction basis for various funds, spending net $46.7-million purchasing units in the public market. Mr. George is a co-founder of FrontFour Capital, an investment manager that helped shake up Huntingdon REIT a decade ago before it was merged and sold.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.