All TMX markets suspended early after technical issues

All equity and derivatives marketplaces operated by TMX Group Ltd. were suspended early Friday afternoon because of unspecified technical issues.

Quotes on these markets stopped updating just before 1:40 p.m. (ET). TMX called off the trading session before 3 p.m., which is the start of a busy hour of trading.



Impacted markets included the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors could have still traded stocks and ETFs that are listed on the TSX and TSXV on other Canadian venues, such as on Nasdaq Canada or on the Canadian Securities Exchange. But volumes were thin and the bid-ask spreads on many Canadian stocks widened.

As a result of the outages, clients weren’t able to access their trading orders on TMX markets. The company told traders that any “day orders,” which are valid only on the day they’re entered, in the system will be purged before the markets open again on Monday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index , the main Canadian index, was up 0.2 per cent at 15,688.93 points before the issues began. The market operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Together, TMX-owned exchanges accounted for about 61 percent of the value of stocks traded in Canada last March, according to data from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

The problem follows trading issues at New York Stock Exchange earlier this week. The NYSE said Wednesday afternoon that Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. wouldn’t trade for the rest of the day, blaming a “price scale code issue.”

The Toronto-based company first flagged the issue on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. ET, updating numerous times through the hour to say the issues were persisting and that an investigation was ongoing.

UPDATE - All TMX markets, including Montreal Exchange, are experiencing issues with trading, all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges. We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018 UPDATE 2 - Please be aware that TMX continues to experience issues on all markets. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018 UPDATE 3 - Please be aware that all TMX markets continue to experience issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018 UPDATE 4 - TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided. — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) April 27, 2018

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg News

Story continues below advertisement