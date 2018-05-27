 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Asian stocks start business week mixed

Asian stocks start business week mixed

Bloomberg News

Asian stocks got off to a mixed start to the week after declines in U.S. shares Friday.

U.S. S&P500 mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, but market holidays in the world’s two biggest financial centers -- London and New York -- could make trading slow and illiquid for the day.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.3 percent in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by stocks which are seen as benefiting from a further thawing in tensions with Pyongyang.

Story continues below advertisement

But markets elsewhere in Asia appeared little fazed by the latest North Korean news after a week of conflicting signals from Washington. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

The energy sector will be in focus after oil posted its biggest drop in roughly a year.

Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong declined. U.S. stocks fell on lighter than normal volume Friday heading into the long American Memorial Day holiday weekend though S&P 500 futures pointed to gains.

The S&P 500 Energy Index plunged as oil slumped after a Saudi minister said petroleum supply would likely rise in the second half. The dollar rallied and U.S. Treasury yields fell to the lowest in more than three weeks. The euro rebounded as political uncertainty continued in Italy.

Investors turn their focus to the economy this week with the U.S. jobs report, the last before Federal Reserve policy makers meet in June, the highlight.

Geopolitics also remains on traders minds with U.S. President Donald Trump appearing to confirm that his June summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was back on, while Italy sank deeper into political uncertainty as populist leaders pulled the plug on their attempt to form a government.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.