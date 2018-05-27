Asian stocks start business week mixed

Asian stocks got off to a mixed start to the week after declines in U.S. shares Friday.

U.S. S&P500 mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, but market holidays in the world’s two biggest financial centers -- London and New York -- could make trading slow and illiquid for the day.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.3 percent in early trade, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5 percent, buoyed by stocks which are seen as benefiting from a further thawing in tensions with Pyongyang.

But markets elsewhere in Asia appeared little fazed by the latest North Korean news after a week of conflicting signals from Washington. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

The energy sector will be in focus after oil posted its biggest drop in roughly a year.

Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong declined. U.S. stocks fell on lighter than normal volume Friday heading into the long American Memorial Day holiday weekend though S&P 500 futures pointed to gains.

The S&P 500 Energy Index plunged as oil slumped after a Saudi minister said petroleum supply would likely rise in the second half. The dollar rallied and U.S. Treasury yields fell to the lowest in more than three weeks. The euro rebounded as political uncertainty continued in Italy.

Investors turn their focus to the economy this week with the U.S. jobs report, the last before Federal Reserve policy makers meet in June, the highlight.

Geopolitics also remains on traders minds with U.S. President Donald Trump appearing to confirm that his June summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was back on, while Italy sank deeper into political uncertainty as populist leaders pulled the plug on their attempt to form a government.