At midday: Dow drops over 450 points as growth worries linger

A gauge of global equities stumbled on Monday, putting it on track for its fifth straight daily decline, as losses in Europe and Asia extended to Wall Street on new signs the U.S.-China trade spat was impacting world economic growth.

Further denting sentiment was confusion stemming from the vote by Britain’s parliament’s on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal after May abruptly pulled it on Monday.

Sluggish data from the world’s largest economies including the U.S, China, Japan and Germany have disappointed investors in recent days, and skepticism has grown that Washington and Beijing will be able to reach a trade deal before a 90-day window expires.

China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and raising the possibility authorities will take more measures to keep the country’s growth rate from slipping too much.

Each of the major U.S. indexes were lower, with Apple , off nearly 2 per cent, weighing heavily. Chip supplier Qualcomm Inc said it had won a preliminary order from a Chinese court banning the importation and sale of several iPhone models in China due to patent violations.

On a sector basis, both financials and energy were down at least 3 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.09 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 23,919.86, the S&P 500 lost 43.72 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 2,589.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.14 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 6,891.12.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday after crude oil prices fell 2 percent and pressured shares of energy companies.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.24 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 14,667.89.

Oil fell in line with declines in global stock markets, erasing the gains made last week when producer group OPEC and other key exporters agreed to cut their crude output from January.

The energy sector dropped 2.2 per cent with Imperial Oil Ltd. and Husky Energy Inc. both falling 2.6 per cent. Suncor Energy Corp. was down 2 per cent.

Financial stocks were down 0.6 per cent with Canadian Western Bank and Laurentian Bank of Canada falling 3.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Economic data showed Canadian housing starts surprisingly rose in November as groundbreaking on multiple unit urban homes increased 3.9 per cent, offsetting a drop in single-detached urban starts.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2536, down 1.49 percent on the day. The dollar index rose 0.62 percent.

“It’s definitely weakening the pound,” said Chuck Tomes, associate portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. “It’s casting more uncertainty about a Brexit vote.”

MSCI’s all-country index was on pace for its fifth straight decline and is down nearly 7 per cent over that period, its worst five-day stretch since February. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.72 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.79 per cent.

Last week’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei for extradition to the United States was seen as putting up another hurdle to the resolution of a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Sunday there was a “hard deadline” to the 90-day trade ceasefire and without a successful end to talks by March 1, Washington would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

In another sign of a global slowdown, Japan posted the worst contraction in over four years in the third quarter as uncertainty over global demand and trade saw companies slashing capital spending.

The signs of weakening have taken a heavy toll on oil prices, which have slumped around 30 per cent since early October. U.S. crude fell 2.15 per cent to $51.48 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.80, down 1.41 per cent on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.8324 per cent, from 2.85 per cent late on Friday.

