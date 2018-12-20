At midday: Dow falls nearly 400 points as Fed, weak earnings fan growth worries

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in midday trading amid broad-based weakness, with health care, technology and energy stocks declining, while U.S. stock markets also lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 101.16 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 14,162.90.

U.S. stocks dropped over 1 per cent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 languishing at 15-month lows, as disappointing earnings reports added to the gloom after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes of a toned-down approach to its interest-rate hike trajectory.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 378.90 points or 1.62 per cent, to 22,944.76. The S&P 500 index was down 40.90 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 2,466.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 144.71 points, or 2.2 per cent, to 6,492.12..

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.13 cents U.S. compared with an average of 74.35 cents U.S. on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down US$1.54 at US$46.63 per barrel. The energy sector was off 1.2 per cent. Baytex fell 5.5 per cent, Cenovus Energy was down 3.3 per cent and Suncor dropped 3 per cent.

In stocks news, BlackBerry Ltd. reported a quarterly profit of US$59-million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of US$275-million a year earlier. (The year-earlier period included a one-time charge of US$149-million related to a payment dispute with Finland’s Nokia Oyj.) Revenue was unchanged at US$226-million. BlackBerry’s TSX-listed shares were up 0.3 per cent on the results.

Aphria Inc. said Thursday it has signed a letter of intent with Argentinian state-owned Cannabis Avatãra Sociedad del Estado to expand Aphria’s operations into the province of Jujuy. Under the agreement, Aphria’s ABP SA subsidiary establish a facility for the cultivation and processing of cannabis, as well as for the manufacturing of cannabis derivative products. Its shares fell nearly 3 per cent.

In other corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of B.C.-based cannabis company Tilray Inc. were up 5.5 per cent in premarket trading on news of a joint venture that will see Labatt Brewing Company Ltd., AB InBev’s Canadian subsidiary, and Tilray will each contribute up to US$50-million to a joint venture focused on researching tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused drinks, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Fed’s move on Wednesday to largely adhere to its plan for additional rate hikes over the next two years and keep its balance sheet-reduction plan on “autopilot” spooked investors already worried about slowing economic growth.

The high-growth S&P healthcare and technology sectors led the declines, falling 0.93 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks slid 1.72 per cent and consumer staples dropped 0.95 per cent as higher borrowing costs added to signs of slowing consumer spending in the run-up to Christmas.

Nike Inc dropped 1.4 per cent ahead of its second-quarter results expected after markets close.

The specter of rising borrowing costs only adds to worries of slowing corporate profit growth as economic growth slackens, with increasing fears of a recession, in the backdrop of the China-U.S. trade war and other geopolitical concerns.

“All people are talking about today is the aftermath of the Fed hike. The fact that Fed just killed the notion that they are here to backstop the market,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“People are just trying to fall back on technicals now that fundamentals seem a little chaotic. We’re still dealing with a stock market crash and it’s going to be with us for a while. This isn’t going to end in a quick fashion.”

The Dow Jones Transport Average, considered a barometer of economic activity, was down 0.47 per cent, after ending Wednesday nearly 21 per cent below its record high, in bear territory.

The only gainers among the 11 major S&P sectors were the defensive utilities and real estate sectors.

At current levels, the utilities index is poised to overtake health as the best performing sector for the year. All the other nine sectors are lower.

Earnings reports were also not encouraging.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc dropped 4.6 per cent as the drugstore chain’s same-store sales missed estimates.

Conagra Brands Inc tumbled nearly 14 per cent, the most on the S&P, after the packaged foods maker missed sales estimates on delayed shipments and weak demand.

Accenture Plc fell 5.7 per cent as its full-year revenue and profit outlook were largely below estimates.

