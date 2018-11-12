At midday: Dow falls over 300 points as Apple drops

The U.S. dollar surged on Monday to its highest point in 16 months against a basket of currencies and world stocks fell broadly amid concern about political risks in Europe, while a drop in Apple shares added pressure to U.S. equities and tech shares.

The dollar index rose 0.57 per cent, with the euro down 0.74 percent to $1.125.hed down by a 4.6-per- cent slump for index heavyweight Apple, after an iPhone part supplier cut its outlook.

In Europe, fears about a no-deal Brexit and a growing rift over Italy’s budget put pressure on the euro and the pound. The dollar also gained strength as investors built bets on a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month.

“Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains,” Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.

In stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 333.07 points, or 1.28 percent, to 25,656.23, the S&P 500 lost 34.97 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,746.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 172.45 points, or 2.33 per cent, to 7,234.45.

Apple shares fell as the main supplier for its Face ID technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc, slashed revenue and profit forecasts, citing reduced orders from a major customer. Lumentum shares tumbled 31.3 percent and shares of other Apple suppliers also dropped.

The S&P 500 technology sector, a main driver of the long U.S. bull run in stocks, tumbled 3.0 per cent.

Canada’s main stock index also fell on Monday, weighed by losses in shares of precious metal miners as gold prices hit its lowest in a month.

Gold fell for a seventh straight session, as the dollar jumped to 16-month highs on the back of political uncertainty in Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.8 per cent.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was down 3.3 per cent, while First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Barrick Gold Corp. were down 2.7 per cent.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.76 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 15,156.74.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar on Monday, supported by a bounce in the price of oil, but remained close to the multi-month low touched on Friday.

Marijuana producers led a 3.2-per-cent drop in health care stocks. Aphria Inc. lost 8.5 per cent, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. fell 4.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Tech stocks were also weak in Europe as the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.84 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.19 per cent, on pace for its third straight session of declines.

Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Monday, breaking a stretch of losses, after Saudi Arabia said OPEC and its partners believed demand was softening enough to warrant an output cut of 1 million barrels per day next year.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agree that technical analysis shows a need to cut oil supply next year by around 1 million bpd from October levels.

Brent crude futures were up 70 cents at $70.88 a barrel, following four sessions of losses. U.S. crude rose 60 cents to $60.79 a barrel, the first increase after the longest stretch of daily declines since 1984. Prior to Monday’s increase, crude futures had fallen for 10 straight trading sessions.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, said on Sunday it would cut its shipments by half a million bpd in December due to seasonal lower demand.

“We’re kind of back to square one: It must feel like November 2016 to them, a lot,” said John Kilduff, a Partner at Again Capital Management in New York, refering to the time period when OPEC and its allies agreed to initiate production cuts. “The Saudis and Russians, especially, rushed production to market to offset losses that aren’t materializing.”

The market had anticipated that exports from OPEC member Iran would fall precipitously following the institution of U.S. sanctions in November. However, the U.S. has granted waivers to certain major importers of Iranian crude, diminishing the expected cuts.

OPEC and the International Energy Agency release their respective monthly reports on the outlook for oil supply and demand later this week. ]

Oil prices have fallen around 20 percent in the last month, hit by an increase in global supply and the threat of a slowdown in demand, especially from customers whose currencies have weakened against the dollar and eroded their purchasing power.

“While the oil price has opened on a solid footing today, the knee-jerk reaction to the meeting is likely to subside in the short term until investors take solace in visible signs of a reduction in supply and OPEC lives up to the rhetoric of further supply cuts,” said Aneeka Gupta, associate director at exchange-traded fund provider WisdomTree.

