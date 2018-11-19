At midday: Energy, marijuana stocks weigh on TSX

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as a decline in oil prices dragged down energy shares, along with a drop in healthcare stocks.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,079.62.

The energy sector dropped 1.0 per cent. Cenovus Energy Inc., Husky Energy Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. all sat down 2.5 per cent.

Ten of the index’s eleven major sectors were lower, led by declines in the healthcare sector, which fell 4 per cent.

Canopy Growth Corp. fell 6.9 per cent, while Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. dropped 3.6 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

In a bright spot, Bombardier Inc surged 21 per cent, the most on the TSX, after the company received a contract for its double-deck trains worth $291-million.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday, as a slide in Apple’s shares on concerns about iPhone demand hit its suppliers and the technology sector, with mixed signals over the state of play between the United States and China on trade dispute adding to the weakness.

Shares of Apple Inc resumed its decline with a 3.5-per-cent fall after the Wall Street Journal reported the company has cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched in September.

The iPhone maker’s stock was down nearly 20 per cent from a record high in October as a disappointing holiday-quarter sales forecast and weak outlook from several of its suppliers, took the shine off a stock that has powered a rally in the decade-long bull-run for stocks.

Shares of Apple suppliers were also hit, with Lumentum Holdings Inc, Universal Display Corp, Cirrus Logic Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc down between 2 per cent and 7 per cent.

“Chip stocks will get impacted by Apple and when you have weakness, it essentially justifies the recent selloff and investors are just being a little cautious,” said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

Trading volumes were also thin in the holiday-shortened weekend ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday and short trading session on Friday, which added a little bit of volatility to the markets, Frederick said.

The rest of the so-called FAANG stocks - Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. - shed between 3 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

A 2.6-per-cent decline in technology shares and 1.3-per-cent fall in consumer discretionary stocks led eight of the 11 major S&P sectors lower.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropped 1.9 per cent, extending losses from the previous session after an underwhelming forecast from Nvidia Corp weighed on the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 261.76 points, or 1.03 per cent, at 25,151.46, the S&P 500 was down 27.29 points, or 1.00 per cent, at 2,708.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 131.51 points, or 1.81 per cent, at 7,116.37.

Over the weekend, Asia-Pacific leaders failed to agree on a communique for the first time ever at a meeting in Papua New Guinea with U.S.-China trade worries on the forefront.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said in a blunt speech on Saturday that United States will not back down from its trade dispute with China unless Beijing bows to U.S. demands, dampening Friday’s trade optimism that was fueled by President Donald Trump’s comments.

Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc, seen as trade sensitive stocks, fell 3.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

China’s JD.com Inc. slipped 3 per cent after reporting third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on sluggish sales in its core e-commerce business.

Oil futures fell about 1 percent on Monday amid global oversupply worries, but losses were muted as investors eyed potential sanctions on Iran from the European Union, a possible production cut from OPEC and slightly bullish storage drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude was down 70 cents a barrel at $66.06, having recovered from a session low at $65.27. U.S. crude futures traded 15 cents lower at $56.31 a barrel.

EU foreign ministers endorsed a French government decision to sanction Iranian nationals accused of a bomb plot in France, potentially allowing the measures to take effect across the bloc, three diplomats said.

Potential sanctions from the E.U. would come as the United States has granted waivers to some of Iran’s oil customers, muting the policy’s expected impact on global supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, is pushing for the group and its partners to reduce output by 1 million to 1.4 million barrels per day to prevent a build-up of unused fuel.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, which is not an OPEC member, planned to sign a partnership agreement with the group, and that details would be discussed at OPEC’s Dec. 6 meeting in Vienna. “For a cut to be successful in supporting the market, they’re going to have to present a front that is not fractured and the chance of that is looking less and less likely as Dec. 6 approaches,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

While a large cut would be supportive of crude futures, clear signals from producers are needed to lift prices notably, Yawger said. “We lack any certainty other than that the market is oversupplied in the U.S. and everybody else is trying to deal with it.”

U.S. crude stockpiles have grown for eight straight weeks, and data last week showed inventories swelled by the most in more than a year, weighing on the market.

