At midday: Energy, marijuana stocks weigh on TSX

Canada’s main stock index fell slightly on Friday, pressured by losses in energy and health care shares.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 12.13 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,132.75.

Marijuana producers pushed the health care sector down 1.3 per cent in morning trading, led by a 5.2-per-cent decline in Aphria Inc. Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. dipped 4.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 0.9 per cent despite a rise in oil prices. Crescent Point Energy Corp. declined 3.3 per cent, while Encana Corp. lost 2.9 per cent.

Elsewhere, Bombardier Inc. fell 15.3 per cent after Quebec’s securities regulator asked it to halt executive share sales plan after revealing an ongoing probe into stock transactions by company executives.

Among few bright spots, the materials sector, added 0.7 per cent, as copper and zinc rose on signs of supply tightening and after gold prices climbed amid fears of a chaotic departure for Britain from the European Union.

Canadian factory sales edged up in September from August, on higher shipments of autos as production ramped up after a series of assembly plant shutdowns, Statistics Canada said.

Benefiting from the factory sales data was the loonie, which strengthened against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart, along with some support from higher oil prices.

The U.S. dollar weakened and Treasury yields pulled back on Friday after a top Federal Reserve official said U.S. interest rates are near a neutral rate, while continued uncertainty over Brexit clouded currency and other markets.

Oil climbed for a third session as it clawed back from steep recent losses.

Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed in initial trading. Disappointing forecasts by chip companies Nvidia Corp and Applied Materials weighed on sentiment, but that may have been countered by prospects of a less-aggressive path of rate hikes following comments from Richard Clarida, the newly appointed vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

Clarida said in a CNBC interview that U.S. interest rates are nearing Fed estimates of a neutral rate, and being at neutral “makes sense.”

“Investors are starting to look at the vice chairman’s remarks this morning as perhaps a little dovish, and it is bringing up worries about global growth,” said Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise rates in December, the number of hikes next year is of investor debate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.85 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 25,362.12, the S&P 500 gained 2.61 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,732.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.48 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 7,234.56.

Nvidia tumbled 17.0 per cent while the Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 1.7 per cent. Energy shares climbed, supported by higher oil prices.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.24 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.07 per cent.

The index was on course for a weekly loss as Brexit chaos, Italy’s budget showdown with the European Commission and anxious oil markets sapped risk appetite.

British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of the most prominent Brexiteer in her government as she fought to save a draft European Union divorce deal that has stirred up a plot to force her out of her job.

After tumbling a day earlier, sterling was last trading at $1.2837, up 0.49 per cent, while the euro was up 0.61 per cent to $1.1395.

“We are seeing the euro rebound a bit, we’re seeing the pound rebound a bit,” Gaffney said. “Both of those items are on the back of perhaps a little more positive news on Brexit, although it’s still a long way from getting done.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.41 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 3.0884 per cent, from 3.118 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil rose on expectations that OPEC and its allies would agree to cut output next month but prices remained down on the week on concerns that the global market was oversupplied.

U.S. crude rose 2.13 per cent to $57.66 per barrel and Brent was last at $67.88, up 1.89 per cent on the day.

Reuters