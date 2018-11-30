At midday: Energy stocks lead TSX lower

Canada’s main stock index dropped on Friday as another slide in oil prices pulled down energy shares, while latest domestic data showed that economic growth was ;lower but in line with expectations in the third quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.25 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,144.79.

Oil prices fell further, hurting energy shares, as swelling inventories depressed sentiment despite widespread expectations of production cut next week.

Brent fell US$1.20, or 2.0 per cent, to a low of US$58.31 a barrel on Friday, before recovering to around US$58.50. U.S. light crude futures dropped US$1.39, or 2.9 per cent, to US$49.97. Both contracts were on course for their eighth consecutive week of falls.

Energy stocks led the decline, down 1.3 per cent, with Shawcor off nearly 5 per cent, Encana down 1.6 per cent and Imperial Oil down 1.7 per cent.

Canada’s economic growth slowed to an annualized rate of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter, underpinning market expectations that the Bank of Canada will not raise interest rates next week.

Consumer staples stocks fell, down 1 per cent, with George Weston off 1.8 per cent, Metro Inc. off 1.5 per cent and Premium Brands down 1.4 per cent.

The financials sector edged down 0.55 per cent, while the industrials sector rose 0.5 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.02 per cent as gold prices futures fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,219.6 an ounce.

Sleep Country, jumped 3.5 per cent, after announcing a deal to buy online mattress retailer Endy.

ECN Capital Corp. rose 5.4 per cent, after announcing a share buyback program.

Precision Drilling fell 2.6 per cent while Eldorado Gold declined 1.3 per cent.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Summit Indust Income REIT and Crescent Point Energy.

The leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States signed a North American trade pact after brinkmanship over the final details of the deal continued through the eve of the signing, which was a positive sign for the Canadian economy.

However, U.S. stocks were pressured as investors were cautious ahead of the high-stakes meeting between the presidents of the United States and China at the G20 Summit, which could determine the fate of the ongoing trade dispute that has roiled financial markets.

U.S. stocks were trading flat on Friday as investors stayed away from making bets ahead of a much-awaited meeting between the United States and China that could decide the course of a bitter trade dispute between the two economies.

Markets have been roiled by conflicting headlines in the run up to the high stakes meeting but found relief after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he would be surprised if Saturday’s dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping “wasn’t a success.”

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to making a deal but was not sure if he wants to do it, while news that Trump’s hardline trade adviser Peter Navarro, will attend the meeting, added to worries.

“Market wants to hear something good coming out of the meeting and anything short of that is going to be viewed negatively,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Beijing hopes to persuade Trump to abandon plans to hike tariffs on US$200-billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent in January from 10 per cent.

“The next big thing that would cause the markets to rally would be a de-escalation of the trade war and until that point the markets will follow a bit of a holding pattern,” said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the latest Fed minutes have helped the benchmark S&P 500 rise nearly 4 per cent this week, setting it on course to post its biggest percentage gain in nine months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 39.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 25,299.69, the S&P 500 was up 3.01 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,740.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 15.29 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 7,288.38.

Energy stocks fell 0.69 per cent, leading declines among the major S&P sectors, as oil prices dropped.

However, airlines stocks got a boost from lower oil prices, with the Dow Jones Airlines index rising 2 per cent.

General Electric shares fell 5.7 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported several former employees told the U.S. securities regulator the company failed to acknowledge worsening results in the insurance business.

Marriott International Inc dropped 4.9 per cent after the company said a guest reservation database of its Starwood Hotel brand was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests.

