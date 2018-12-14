At midday: Energy, tech stocks lead TSX lower

A gauge of global stocks tumbled on Friday after weak economic data from China and Europe exacerbated worries about global growth as investors considered the broader impact of the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Euro zone business ended the year on a weak note, expanding at the slowest pace in over four years as new order growth all but dried up, hurt by trade tensions and violent protests in France, a survey showed.

A separate survey showed French business activity plunged unexpectedly into contraction this month, retreating at the fastest pace in over four years in the face of the anti-government protests.

Germany’s private-sector expansion slowed to a four-year low, meanwhile, suggesting growth in Europe’s largest economy may be weak in the final quarter.

The European data came on the heels of weak readings from China, where November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years, underlining risks to the economy as Beijing works to defuse its trade dispute with the United States.

“Focus has shifted from just the U.S.-China trade war to what’s going on in the global economy and what that means for earnings for the U.S. corporations in 2019,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York.

“When you have slowdown in both China and Europe, whether they are related or not, it will impact the sales of S&P 500 companies.”

The energy sector pushed Canada’s main index lower on Friday, as oil prices declined after China reported slower economic growth, pointing to lower fuel demand from the world’s biggest oil importer.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.86 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 14,656.49.

Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, with the technology sector’s 3.5-per-cent fall leading the losses.

Shopify Inc fell 9.7 per cent, the most on the TSX, after the e-commerce company raised $400 million in equity.

Energy stocks dropped 2.1 per cent. Encana Corp. lost 4.6 per cent, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. sat down 4.4 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. were down 2.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were not only hampered by growth worries but by a drop in Johnson & Johnson shares, which lost 8.23 percent, its biggest drop in a decade, as the biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after Reuters reported that the pharma major knew that its baby powder was contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.99 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 24,317.39, the S&P 500 lost 23.04 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 2,627.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.67 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 7,014.66.

Stock markets in Europe were also lower on the growth concerns. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.52 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.97 per cent. The STOXX was still on track for a weekly gain, however.

Despite the weak global data, the dollar strengthened on the back of solid U.S. data, as consumer spending gathered momentum in November, while industrial production rebounded, further cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 18-19 meeting.

The dollar index rose 0.46 per cent, with the euro down 0.58 per cent to $1.1295.

Britain’s pound once again weakened after two days of gains, as Prime Minister Theresa May said further assurances on her Brexit deal were possible after European Union leaders told her they would not be renegotiating the agreement and scorned her stilted defense of Britain’s departure.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2558, down 0.77 per cent on the day.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.8931 percent, from 2.911 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices dropped more than one per cent on Friday, weighed down by a falling U.S. stock market, while weak economic data from China pointed to lower fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil importer.

Brent crude futures fell 75 cents to $60.70 a barrel, a 1.2-per-cent loss. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 93 cents to $51.65 a barrel, a 1.8-per-cent loss.

Global benchmark Brent was set for a weekly loss of about 1.7 pe rcent, while WTI was on track to decline 1.9 per cent.

“The oil complex remains vulnerable to heavy selling into the equities especially when combined with a strengthening in the U.S. dollar as is the case so far today,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

