At midday: Global stocks fall as investors seek safety after Trump’s China tariff threats

Stocks around the world tumbled on Monday and oil prices slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China, triggering an investor exodus from risky assets.

Trump said on Sunday he would raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon. On Friday, he had cited good progress in trade talks and praised his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels as investors favored the safety of low-risk government bonds over stocks and other risky assets due to the increased trade tension between China and the United States.

In U.S. equities trading, the three major indexes fell after declines in Europe and China, where the Shanghai SE Composite had its biggest one-day percentage drop since February 2016.

“The probability of a no-deal scenario is now elevated and markets will have to price that accordingly,” said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors, New York.

“Our base case remains that there’s still a more than 50-per-cent chance a deal ultimately does occur, but now with more market volatility and more contentiousness.”

Trump’s recent decision to walk away from talks with North Korea is likely at the back of investors’ minds, according to Mahajan. But this fear is being balanced out by a statement from China’s foreign ministry on Monday that a delegation was still preparing to go to United States for trade talks.

“That’s what’s keeping markets from moving down further. People are realizing that if talks are still continuing there’s a chance that this escalation can once again de-escalate,” she said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 230.33 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 26,274.62. The S&P 500 was down 26.59 points, or 0.90 per cent, at 2,919.05 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 81.04 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 8,082.96.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 1 per cent away from its intra-day record high of 2,954.13 hit last week.

Canada’s main stock index on Monday hit its lowest level in nearly a month.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.74 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 16,433.69.

Canada is leaning on the United States to help settle the dispute with China, which has started to block imports of vital Canadian commodities amid a dispute over a detained Huawei executive.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a 10-day low against its U.S. counterpart and oil prices took a hit from the ongoing worries about trade.

Nine of the 11 major sectors were lower, with heavyweight energy index falling 0.6 percent and financial sector dropping 0.4 per cent.

The materials sector lost 0.5 per cent as copper prices tumbled amid concerns about demand slowdown in China, the world’s top metal consumer.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX included Air Canada, which jumped 5 per cent after reporting a surprise quarterly adjusted profit and port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., which rose 2 per cent after price target lifts from brokers.

Auto parts supplier Martinrea International fell 2.4 per cent, while construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was down 3.1 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.15 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.11 per cent. Japanese and London markets were both closed for holidays.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.4908 per cent, from 2.53 per cent late on Friday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar firmed against most major currencies but lost ground to the Japanese yen as investors turned to safe-haven currencies after the Trump tweets.

“After weeks of talks and suggestions from the U.S. administration that a deal was close, the sudden ramping up of trade tensions caught investors by surprise,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said in a note.

“The FX markets are reacting in a classic risk-off manner, with the USD trading mainly higher.”

The dollar index rose 0.1 per cent, with the euro down 0.08 per cent to $1.1191.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.28 per cent versus the greenback at 110.86 per dollar.

Oil prices fell on Monday.

Brent crude futures fell 16 cents to $70.69 a barrel. The global benchmark earlier sank to $68.79 a barrel, the lowest since April 2.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 29 cents to $61.65 a barrel. WTI’s session low was $60.04 a barrel, the weakest since March 29.

Reuters