Tech, banks lead Wall Street sharply higher

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 26.

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in morning trading Monday despite losing some momentum after a strong rally earlier in the day. Technology and financial stocks, which took some of the biggest losses last week, accounted for much of the market’s gains. Investors drew encouragement from signs that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating to avert a potential trade dispute. Crude oil prices were headed lower.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 2,609 as of 11:28 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 270 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 23,803. The average, which lost more than 1,400 points last week, had been up more than 500 points. The Nasdaq added 55 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 7,047. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 12 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 1,522.

Canada’s main stock index was flat on Monday from five-week lows, led by gains in financial stocks, as reports of talks between the United States and China eased trade war worries.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was sitting down 4.56 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,219.18.

Last week, global stock markets fell sharply amid fears of a trade war after President Donald Trump announced duties on $60-billion worth of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy. On Friday, Beijing released a $3-billion list of U.S. goods targeted for possible retaliation over an earlier U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports. That prompted fears the spat might depress trade worldwide and set back the global economic recovery.

China’s government said it is open to negotiating with Washington following a news report indicating that U.S. officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests. A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, didn’t confirm the report by The Wall Street Journal but said at a regular briefing, “Our door for dialogue and discussion is always open.” The Journal said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s economic czar, Vice Premier Liu He, were leading negotiations. It said American market-opening requests as a possible condition of a settlement covered the auto, finance and semiconductor industries.

Technology companies recouped some of the sectors lefty losses last week. Microsoft rose $4.72, or 5.4 per cent, to $91.90.

Financial stocks surged as bond yields rose. Higher yields are good for banks, because they drive up interest rates on mortgages and other loans, making them more profitable for lenders. Bank of America added 77 cents, or 2.7 per cent, to $29.95.

Lowe’s climbed 5.7 per cent after the home-improvement retailer said Chairman and CEO Robert Niblock is retiring. The stock gained $4.76 to $88.53.

Finish Line vaulted 29.9 per cent after the sporting goods retailer agreed to be bought by JD Sports Fashion PLC. Shares in Finish Line climbed $3.15 to $13.70.

Shares in Facebook continued to slide as the social media giant faces new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices. The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Friday that it is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices, including whether the company engaged in “unfair acts” that cause “substantial injury” to consumers. The stock, which already took a big hit last week, was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 Monday, tumbling $9.10, or 5.7 per cent, to $150.29.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.82 per cent from 2.81 per cent late Friday.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 38 cents to $65.50 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 37 cents to $69.44 in London.

The dollar rose to 105.02 yen from 104.82 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.2437 from $1.2367.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.7 per cent, while France’s CAC-40 lost 0.5 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.3 per cent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7 per cent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent. India’s Sensex rose 0.3 per cent.

Crude oil futures slipped on Monday as investors cashed in some profits from last week’s strong rise, but concerns about Saudi-Iran tensions kept losses in check.

Brent crude futures were down 58 cents at $69.89 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 57 cents to $65.31.

Last week, Brent gained 6.4 percent and WTI rose 5.7 per cent, the strongest weekly gains since July.

“I don’t see anything extraordinarily bearish in the market today. I think some folks here are just...happy to take profits,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Although crude and product futures slipped on Monday, most share prices for energy companies and refiners in particular were up, Yawger said. The S&P Energy Index was up 0.4 per cent.

With files from Reuters