At midday: Tech stocks lead TSX higher

Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday and is on course to break a three-day losing streak in a broad-based rally led by technology shares.

Also helping the sentiment was hopes of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks after a report showed that China’s top trade negotiator was preparing to visit the United States, ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

The technology sector, which was up 1.7 per cent, led the gains among the 10 major sectors that were trading higher.

Sierra Wireless Inc. jumped 3.1 per cent, while Shopify Inc. and Open Text Corp. rose 2.3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

A bounce in the U.S. technology sector, after a steep sell-off in the previous session, also helped lift Wall Street on Tuesday.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.94 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,228.62.

Energy stocks fell 0.8 per cent as oil prices continued to fall. Enerflex Ltfd. was down 4.6 per cent, while Parex Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. lost 3.6 per cent.

U.S. stock indexes veered higher in late morning trading Tuesday, bouncing back from an uneven start. Gains in technology companies, banks and industrial stocks outweighed losses in household goods sellers, utilities and elsewhere in the market. Energy stocks slumped as the price of crude oil headed for its 12th straight decline. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

The S&P 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 2,750 as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 91 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,478. The Nasdaq composite gained 102 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 7,302. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 13 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 1,531.

The South China Morning Post reported Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser might visit Washington ahead of Xi’s planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said the visit is aimed at easing trade tensions but no schedule had been decided. The two sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods in a dispute over U.S. complaints about Beijing’s technology policy. Xi and Trump are due to meet during this month’s Group of 20 gathering of major economies in Argentina.

“There is some good optimism that there is progress on trade at the G-20 meeting later this month,” said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital.

Technology stocks were trading higher, erasing some of the sector’s hefty losses from a day earlier. Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 7.4 per cent to $203.56.

Financial sector stocks move higher a day after posting big losses. Synchrony Financial added 2.7 per cent to $27.94.

Advance Auto Parts vaulted 8.2 per cent to $180.72 after the retailer reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecast.

General Electric gained 5.4 per cent to $8.42 after disclosing that it will sell up to a 20 per cent stake in Baker Hughes. GE, which has been struggling with sagging profits, aims to raise about $4 billion in cash from the sale.

D.R. Horton rose 2.2 per cent to $34.63 after the homebuilder agreed to buy Westport Homes, which builds homes in Indiana and Ohio.

Home Depot fell 2 per cent to $175.89 as rising costs overshadowed the home-improvement retailer’s latest quarterly results, which topped Wall Street’s estimates.

Oil’s fall accelerated on Tuesday, with U.S. futures dropping to lows not seen in 11 months due to ongoing worries about weakening global demand, oversupply and selloffs across other asset classes, including equities.

Oil prices were hit on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on OPEC not to cut supply to prop up the market. That came after reports that Saudi Arabia was considering a production cut at the December OPEC meeting, on increased alarm that supply has started to outpace consumption.

“Twelve days in a row is insane - but there are a lot of pieces putting pressure on the market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

He said emerging concerns about weak global demand, rising U.S. production, and speculators rapidly bailing out of long positions were primary factors for the drop.

Brent dropped $3.25 a barrel, or 4.5 per cent, to a low of $66.94. U.S. light crude lost $2.85 a barrel, or 4.7 per cent, to hit $57.09, the lowest level since December 2017.

Both crude benchmarks have fallen more than 20 percent since peaking at four-year highs in early October.

The dollar also put pressure on oil, hovering near 16-month highs, making crude more expensive for importers using other currencies.

In its monthly report on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand next year would rise by 1.29 million barrels per day, 70,000 bpd less than predicted last month and the fourth consecutive forecast cut. Output, however, rose by 127,000 bpd to 32.9 million bpd, OPEC said.

Reuters