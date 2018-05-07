At midday: TSX climbs to 13-week high on higher oil prices

Canada’s main stock index climbed to a more than 13-week high on Monday, as the energy sector got a boost from higher oil prices and talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement entered a crucial week.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 103.05 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 15,832.45.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose to their highest levels since late-2014, boosted by Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis and a looming decision on whether the United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Ministers from Canada, the United States and Mexico meet in Washington on Monday to discuss the NAFTA trade deal, and will seek to resolve an impasse in key areas.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. and Encana Corp. were the biggest boosts to the energy sector, which gained 2.1 per cent.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. rose 2.9 per cent as its shareholders on Friday voted to elect the Canadian energy producer’s full slate of directors after a contentious battle with activist investor Cation Capital.

However, Ensign Energy Services Inc., down 2.7 per cent, was the only company in the sector to be lower after the oilfield services provider reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Also helping the sentiment was a 0.5-per-cent gain in the financial sector, which accounts for one-third of the main index’s weight.

Eight of the 10 of Canada’s main index sectors were higher.

U.S. stocks moved higher in morning trading Monday, adding to solid gains at the end of last week. Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the gains. Energy stocks also rose as crude oil prices traded above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014. Beverage makers and other consumer goods companies were among the laggards. Several corporate deals also helped lift the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,677. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 181 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 24,443. The Nasdaq added 61 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 7,270. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 1,575.

The pickup in oil prices helped lift energy company shares. Range Resources gained 6.6 per cent to $14.52.

“Concern about Iran has oil up, taking energy stocks up and helping out the whole market,” said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank. “Earnings are up. You just have these fantastic tail winds and the absence of bad news and the market has nowhere to go but up.”

Shares in technology companies climbed, adding to the sector’s gains this year. Nvidia was among the biggest gainers, rising 4.4 per cent to $249.48.

Starbucks slipped 0.2 per cent to $57.59 after Nestle paid $7.15 billion for the rights to sell the company’s coffee products around the world. Nestle gained 1.4 per cent to $77.35.

Shares in Athenahealth vaulted 20.7 per cent to $152.15 on news that Elliott Management has made a bid to acquire the medical software and services company.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX added 0.9 per cent, while the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2 per cent. British stock markets were closed for a public holiday. Earlier in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped less than 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent. Taiwan’s benchmark rose, but Southeast Asian indexes finished mostly lower. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since late 2014 on Monday, boosted by the latest troubles for Venezuelan oil company PDVSA and a looming decision on whether the United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude oil futures were at $75.81 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT), up 94 cents. At the session high, they touched their peak since November 2014 at $75.91.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 69 cents to $70.40, the first time since November 2014 that WTI had climbed above $70.

China’s Shanghai crude oil futures, launched in March, broke their dollar-converted record high, touching $72.54.

U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, three sources told Reuters. The move could deal a further blow to the company’s declining oil output and exports.

“If ConocoPhillips is successful, then it will limit the revenues PDVSA will have and give them even more problems paying their bills and producing their oil,” said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition in Stamford.

“Venezuela seemed to get support over the last year from Russia and China. So now there’s the question of what kind of deal will they have to make in order to get even more support?” McGillian said.

Reuters and The Associated Press