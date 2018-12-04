At midday: TSX dips as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, led by healthcare shares, while market sentiment was hurt by fading hopes of a swift resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.24 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,233.74.

The healthcare sector fell 2.3 per cent, the most among the 11 major sectors.

Aphria Inc. was down 2.3 per cent. The cannabis producer defended its Latin American operations from claims in a short-seller report on Monday that the company had overpaid for assets.

The financials sector edged down 0.5 per cent. Bank of Montreal fell 1.7 per cent, after Canada’s fourth-biggest lender reported fourth-quarter earnings, ending a mixed earnings season for Canada’s biggest banks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.6 per cent, while Bank of Nova Scotia dipped 0.5 per cent.

The energy sector dropped 0.8 per cent as U.S. crude prices pared gains.

Encana Corp. lost 3.1 per cent, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. was down 1.8 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent as gold futures edged.

U.S. stocks declined in morning trading Tuesday, giving up much of the market’s gain from a day earlier. Losses in banks, technology stocks and industrial companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. Homebuilders slumped on renewed concerns that the outlook for home sales is dimming. Smaller-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Bond prices rose, sending yields sharply lower.

The S&P 500 index fell 18 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,771. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 171 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 25,655. The Nasdaq composite lost 54 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,387. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 18 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 1,530.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

Several chipmakers were among the biggest decliners in a technology sector slide. Advanced Micro Devices dropped 3.6 per cent to $22.86, while Micron Technology lost 4.1 per cent to $38.38.

Homebuilders traded lower after luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers issued a cautious assessment of the housing market. Toll’s shares were flat at $33.55, recovering from a morning sell-off. Hovnanian Enterprises led most builders lower, giving up 3.3 per cent to $1.18.

Apple fell 1.8 per cent to $181.44 after the consumer electronics giant was downgraded by HSBC analysts, citing the possibility that iPhone volume and value growth may moderate due to a saturated mobile phone market.

Discount retail chain Dollar General slid 4.6 per cent to $106.61 after the company reported weak quarterly results.

AutoZone climbed 6.4 per cent to $877.22 after the auto parts retailer delivered third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

Oil prices headed higher ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday, where members are expected to agree to cut output in 2019. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.5 per cent to $53.20 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1 per cent to $62.31 per barrel in London.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.8 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.5 per cent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares slid 0.3 per cent. Major indexes in Asia finished mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gave up 2.4 per cent and the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. The S&P ASX/200 in Australia gave up 1 per cent.

Reuters and The Associated Press