At midday: TSX dips with energy and financial stocks

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on concerns that OPEC could increase crude output to make up for any shortfalls in supply from Iran and Venezuela.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 29.92 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 16,114.71.

Four of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 0.9-per-cent decline in energy sector.

Also weighing on the sentiment was the heavyweight financial sector, which slipped 0.6 per cent led by a 1.7-per-cent drop from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce .Shares of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal both dipped 0.9 per cent.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a more than one-week low against its U.S. counterpart as the greenback broadly climbed.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent as spot gold was down.

U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s latest comments fueled skepticism over U.S.-China trade talks and ahead of a Federal Reserve report that could indicate the pace of future rate hikes.

Mr. Trump signaled a new direction for the trade talks, saying the current track appeared “too hard to get done”, a day after telling reporters that he was not pleased with the recent talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s announcement over the weekend that the two countries had put the prospect of a trade war “on hold” had raised expectations that the world’s two largest economies would be able to avert a damaging trade war.

“It’s little bit of carry through from yesterday when Trump spoke about trade and that there was going to be some issues with North Korea (summit),” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

The United States is prepared to walk away from negotiations with North Korea if the upcoming talks on its nuclear weapons program head in the wrong direction, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The latest uncertainty comes as investors prepare to assess the Federal Reserve’s May meeting minutes, scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET, for indications on how many rate hikes are likely this year.

Policymakers are split between those who see another two rate hikes and those who expect three, in the backdrop of low unemployment, moderate growth and rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 98.77 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 24,735.64, the S&P 500 was down 7.61 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,716.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 7,366.35.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to a six-day low. Of the 11 major S&P sectors, only utilities, real estate and healthcare were higher.

Leading the decliners was the financial sector, down 1.2 per cent.

The big banks fell after being outmaneuvered by smaller rivals in the rewriting of the Dodd-Frank law that rolled back some of the restraints imposed after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

Industrials, which as a group are the most sensitive to trade issues, fell 0.4 percent.

Retailers had a mixed day.

Target sank 5.2 per cent after the retailer’s quarterly profit rose less than expected as increasing investments dented margins. The results weighed on Walmart , which fell 0.5 per cent.

Tiffany surged 18.5 per cent after the jeweler’s quarterly results blew past estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast and announced a $1 billion buyback program.

Lowe’s gained 10.2 per cent after the home improvement retailer maintained its annual financial targets, despite a disappointing first quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise slipped 10.2 per cent after the company reiterated expectations of moderating growth.

Comcast fell 1.5 per cent after the U.S. cable operator said it was preparing to top Disney’s offer for certain Twenty-First Century Fox assets.

Disney dropped 1.4 per cent, while Fox gained 1 per cent.

Oil benchmarks fell on Wednesday after an unexpected build in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories despite strong demand, and as traders weighed the possibility of an increase in OPEC crude output to cover any shortfalls in supply from Iran and Venezuela.

U.S. crude inventories rose 5.8 million barrels last week, while gasoline stocks increased by 1.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.

Both builds were unexpected, as a Reuters poll called for a drawdown in both figures as summer demand starts to heat up. Overall demand for refined products in the United States has kept refining activity buoyant, helping drain crude inventories in the world’s largest consuming nation.

“A 5.8 million-barrel build is kind of like a slap in the face, where it’s like, ‘Where did this oil come from?’ And as you look through the numbers, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “It is definitely a shock to the system.”

The increase in U.S. inventories came from a combination of reduced exports and rising imports; the latter is somewhat surprising, Flynn said, because Brent crude is currently trading at a $7 premium to U.S. crude, making exports more advantageous right now.

Brent crude futures were trading $1.08, or 1.4 per cent, lower at $78.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 85 cents to $71.35 a barrel.

Across the broader financial markets, investors dumped equities and other industrial commodities in favor of the Japanese yen, U.S. and German government bonds and gold, as concern mounted that setbacks to U.S.-China trade talks would undermine increasingly fragile-looking world growth.

Oil prices have gained nearly 20 perc ent this year, with Brent briefly rising above $80, driven primarily by coordinated supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia.

OPEC may decide to raise oil output as soon as June due to worries over Iranian and Venezuelan supply and after Washington raised concerns the oil rally was going too far, OPEC and oil industry sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

“It does seem like any move above $80 attracts selling interest right now and that could potentially lead us to a period of consolidation, where I think $77.50 or even $75 might be in focus,” Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

The price has also been affected by rising geopolitical tensions that could dent global output just as demand is set to hit 100 million barrels per day in the final quarter of this year, according to the International Energy Agency.

