At midday: TSX edges higher; Dow, S&P advance on trade optimism

Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading. In the U.S., both the Dow and the S&P 500 rose on optimism over trade talks between China and the United States later in the week. The Nasdaq was lower at midday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.71 points at 16,332.42. The Canadian dollar traded up at 76.49 cents US compared with an average of 76.45 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up 26 cents at US$65.47 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.95 per mmBTU. The December gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,192.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 2.95 cents at US$2.66 a pound.

On Wall Street, The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials rose on optimism around the upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks, but the Nasdaq fell as technology stocks retreated.

The planned lower-level trade talks between the United States and China later this week boosted optimism in some sections of the market, with the trade-sensitive industrial sector up 0.55 per cent. Boeing rose 1 per cent.

Still, the optimism was not widespread ahead of U.S. tariffs on $16-billion of Chinese goods due to take effect this week, along with Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

“Markets are reacting mostly to trade talks, although the Nasdaq seems to be off because the tech sector has seen a sell-off for the past couple weeks,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management, Chicago.

The tech sector dropped 0.41 per cent, weighing on the market. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook were down about 1 per cent.

All of the so-called FAANG stocks were lower, except Netflix . A steep drop in heavyweight Chinese internet stocks and recent weakness in the FAANG group have fanned worries that a key driver of Wall Street’s near-decade long rally may be low on fuel.

With the earnings season winding down, investors are turning their attention to central banks.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s August policy meeting are due on Wednesday and should show policy makers are upbeat on the economy and committed to further interest rate increases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers meet at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Friday to discuss stubbornly low inflation, slow wage growth and lethargic productivity gains.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.27 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 25,753.59, the S&P 500 was up 4.02 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,854.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 7,805.28.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the energy index’s 0.66 per cent gain.

Nike rose as much as 2.8 per cent to a record high after two brokerages raised their ratings on the stock.

Intel dropped 1.6 per cent after brokerage Cowen & Co said the chipmaker’s new security bugs were potentially a big deal for public clouds.

SodaStream’s U.S.-listed shares leaped 9.7 per cent after PepsiCo said it would buy the Israel-based household drink-machine maker for $3.2 billion. PepsiCo’s shares rose 0 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 46 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 47 new lows.

The Canadian Press and Reuters

