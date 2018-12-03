At midday: TSX erases early gains despite jump in energy stocks

Canada’s main stock index fell slightly on Monday, despite a rally in energy shares and after a trade truce between the United States and China.

Washington and Beijing agreed to a 90-day trade war truce during the G20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, sending shares of global companies as well as oil and gold prices soaring.

The energy sector pared back large early gains and sat up 2.2 per cent, the most among the major sectors trading higher. Cenovus Energy Inc. was up 8.5 per cent, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 7,3 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, increased 0.7 per cent as gold futures rose. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. jumped 5.6 per cent, while Teck Resources Ltd. sat 2 per cent higher.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.67 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,180.87.

A temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-China trade war boosted global stocks to their highest in about three weeks on Monday, while sending the U.S. dollar lower and the Chinese yuan and several trade-dependent currencies higher.

“Most of us were hoping that we would come out of these discussions with no new tariffs and a pause, which is ultimately what we got,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.98 per cent., or 0.88 per cent, to 25,763.97, the S&P 500 gained 19.73 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 2,779.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.31 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 7,417.85.

U.S. President Donald Trump said China has agreed to “reduce and remove” tariffs below the 40-per-cent level that is currently being charged on U.S.-made vehicles. That helped boost shares of European automakers more than 3 per cent.

MSCI’s all-country world index climbed 0.25 per cent, marking its sixth consecutive day of gains.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar fell broadly as currencies battered by trade tensions staged a comeback.

China’s yuan and several trade-dependent currencies made strong advances against the greenback as investors sold the safe-haven U.S. currency and bought up riskier assets.

“It’s pretty much a sigh of relief across the board,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York.

The offshore yuan gained about 1 per cent, while the Aussie - viewed as a barometer of Chinese growth - was 0.7 per cent higher against the greenback.

The New Zealand dollar gained 0.8 per cent, while the U.S. dollar lost 0.8 per cent against the Canadian dollar.

Meanwhile, the sterling gave up all of its early gains and dived to its lowest level since the end of October as growing concerns about British parliamentary approval for a proposed Brexit deal prompted investors to sell the currency.

“Until the British parliament votes on the deal next week we are going to see a steady drum beat of Brexit headlines, which is going to keep the pound weak,” Danske Bank strategist Morten Helt said, referring to a Dec. 11 lawmakers’ vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s agreement on leaving the European Union.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the U.S.-China deal to hold off on new tariffs reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt, but they reversed course in midday trading.

Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the euro area, initially rose four basis points to 0.347 per cent , but eased back to 0.3 per cent.

Yields on riskier southern European bonds were down across the board, while Italian bonds trimmed some gains after the European Central Bank revealed Italy’s share of ECB capital would be cut slightly.

Oil prices jumped by more than 3 per cent on Monday after the United States and China agreed to a 90-day truce in a trade dispute and Alberta ordered a production cut, while exporter group OPEC looked set to reduce supply.

Brent crude futures rose $1.86, or 3.1 percent, to $61.32 a barre. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.68 to $52.61 a barrel, a 3.3 percent gain.

Both benchmarks surged by more than 5 percent earlier in the session.

China and the United States agreed during a weekend meeting in Argentina of the Group of 20 leading economies not to impose additional trade tariffs for at least 90 days while they hold talks to resolve existing disputes.

The trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has weighed heavily on global trade and sparked concerns of an economic slowdown.

Crude oil has not been included in the list of products facing import tariffs, but traders said the positive sentiment of the truce was supporting crude markets.

Oil also received support from an announcement by Alberta that the province will force producers to cut output by 8.7 per cent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), to deal with a pipeline bottleneck that has led to crude building up in storage.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Thursday to decide output policy. The group, along with non-OPEC member Russia, is expected to announce cuts aimed at reining in a production surplus that has pulled down crude prices by around a third since October.

“While a reduction in output appears certain, the market will now be mainly focused on the size of any such reduction,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note. “We feel that a decline of about 1.1-1.2 million barrels per day will be required if fresh price lows are to be precluded.”