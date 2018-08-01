At midday: TSX falls on escalating trade tensions, lower oil price

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, weighed down by fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China tariff war and lower oil prices.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 63.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,369.94.

Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, hurt by broad-based declines across the board.

The energy sector, which dropped 1.1 per cent, was the biggest drag on the main index.

Oil slipped below $74 a barrel, pressured by an industry report that U.S. stockpiles of crude rose unexpectedly and by higher OPEC production, adding to indications of more ample supply.

The materials sector lost 1.2 per cent as copper and other base metals slipped on fears of slower demand due to the renewed trade tensions and worries about slowing growth in top metals consumer China.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart as the currency held onto recent gains ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision, despite the trade tensions.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Apple’s robust earnings lifted the high-growth technology sector and eased worries of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

Apple jumped 5.8 per cent to hit a record $201.32, inching closer to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company after forecasting blowout current-quarter sales.

Its earnings provided some relief after results from marquee names such as Facebook and Netflix fanned worries about the growth of high-flying companies.

Members of the so-called FAANG group rose. Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet were trading up between 0.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

The technology sector rose 1.07 per cent. Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

“Apple was a good way to end tech earnings as it was the last major company in that sector to come out with results, and people viewed that as a positive,” said Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta.

The Trump administration plans to propose tariffs of 25 percent, instead of the initially proposed 10 per cent, on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods. Beijing vowed to retaliate if the United States slapped further tariffs.

“At this point we have to view tariffs as some sort of wild card. We’re going to have some winners and losers and it’s a question of what the impact is actually going to be,” said Morgan

The trade-sensitive industrial index fell 0.7 per cent. Caterpillar slipped 2.8 per cent and 3M declined 1.5 per cent. Both stocks were the biggest drags on the Dow.

Also hurting sentiment was a 1.47-per-cent fall in the energy group weighed by a clutch of weak earnings reports and a fall in crude oil prices. Devon Energy dropped 5.2 per cent and was among the biggest decliners on the S&P, while Chesapeake Energy declined 7.7 per cent. Both companies posted disappointing quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.87 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 25,413.32, the S&P 500 was up 2.75 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,819.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 36.32 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 7,708.11.

Financials rose 0.53 percent after yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit 3 per cent for the first time since June 13, according to Reuters data.

Among stocks, Akamai Technologies dropped 6.4 per cent after its forecast for third-quarter revenue missed expectations.

Also in focus is the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in an announcement at 2 p.m. ET at the end of its meeting. The market expects another two rate hikes this year.

Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Wednesday as a surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles and growing OPEC production fed worries that global supplies could swell, while investors continued to worry that trade tensions could hit energy demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.13 to $73.08 a barrel, a 1.5-per-cent loss.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 67 cents to $68.09 a barrel, a 1-per-cent loss.

U.S. crude inventories rose 3.8 million barrels in the week to July 27 as imports jumped, the government’s Energy Information Administration said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decrease of 2.8 million barrels.

Still, oil futures pared losses after the data, which also showed growing U.S. demand.

“Demand for crude oil from refiners is very high, and gasoline demand remains sky-high as well,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management in New York. “U.S. oil production growth appears to have stalled out and actually declined a fair amount on the week.”

