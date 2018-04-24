At midday: TSX flat as global stocks retreat

A gauge of world stocks dipped on Tuesday, relinquishing earlier gains after U.S. bond yields crossed the 3-per-cent threshold for the first time in four years, while oil prices stretched above the $75 per barrel mark.

Equities in Europe hit session lows and U.S. stocks lost ground after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield crossed the 3-per-cent mark to a high of 3.003 per cent, its highest level since January 2014. In addition, the two-year yield touched 2.5 per cent for the first time since September 2008.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.9939 per cent, from 2.973 per cent late on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The move higher in yields dampened the appetite for stocks, which had been higher on the back of a strong batch of earnings from names such as Verizon, up 1.94 per cent and Caterpillar, up 2.88 per cent.

“The market has to get used to the notion that this could be just another step in reversing a trend that has been in place in the market for nearly four decades,” said Frank Cappelleri, technical market analyst and trader at Instinet in New York, referring to declining rates on bond yields.

“From my perspective, if this downtrend is going to break, this is the best chance of it over the last five years.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.23 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.16 per cent.

MSCI’s index has declined for three straight sessions, its longest losing streak in a month.

Gains on Wall Street were also hemmed in by a 4.93-per-cent drop in Google parent Alphabet as strong growth in ad sales on search and YouTube were not enough to offset a surge in costs.

Google kicked off a big week for tech sector earnings, with results expected from 23 names in the group including Facebook and Microsoft.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.44 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,401.25, the S&P 500 lost 6.32 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,663.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.08 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,076.52.

TSX was flat on Wednesday as gains in Canadian National Railway’s shares boosted industrial stocks and steadying gold prices lifted precious metals miners.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 3.34 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,555.40.

CN Rail rose 0.4 per cent, providing the biggest boost to Canada’s main index. The country’s largest railroad posted a fall in quarterly profit on Monday, but some analysts said its operational challenges were likely to ease this year.

Also boosting the index was a 4.2-per-cent increase in Restaurant Brands International Inc’s shares after the Burger King owner posted a better than expected profit.

Centerra Gold was up 3.2 per cent after Chaarat Gold Holdings offered to buy the company’s gold mine Kumtor, the largest in Kyrgyzstan.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrick Gold said it was done selling assets to cut debt and would instead use funds from future sales for growth or to pay dividends. Its shares rose 3.3 per cent.

Mitel Networks Corp rose 10.1 per cent after the company said it is selling itself to an investor group led by Searchlight Capital Partners for about $2-billion.

Chipmaker AMS slumped 9.64 in Swiss trading after it reported first-quarter sales towards the lower end of its guidance range on Monday and warned of a downturn owing to weaker orders from one of its main customers.

AMS did not name the customer, but the Austrian company is a big supplier to Apple, making components for the iPhone.

U.S. earnings thus far have gotten off to the strong start that was expected, with the expected growth rate for the quarter currently at 21.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the 118 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported through Tuesday morning, 77.1 per cent have topped expectations.

Brent crude oil prices, the global benchmark, rose above $75 a barrel to their highest level since November 2014, supported by OPEC-led production cuts, strong demand and the prospect of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Reuters