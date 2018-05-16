At midday: TSX flat despite gains in materials

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday despite gains in materials and industrials sectors.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.13 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,087.24.

Canadian manufacturing sales rose more than expected in March on strength in primary metals, aerospace products and parts, fabricated metals and other transportation equipment, Statistics Canada said.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent as spot gold rose 0.6 per cent.

The industrials sector rose 0.1 per cent.

The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement with Canada and Mexico, the White House said.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd rose 2.3 per cent after the Canadian government said it is ready to indemnify the pipeline operator’s proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion against unnecessary delays that are politically motivated.

Prometic Life Sciences fell 6.7 per cent after it reported first-quarter results.

Home Capital Group was up 0.6 per cent after the mortgage lender said its unit got a two-year $500-million funding commitment to replace a $2-billion credit facility offered by Berkshire Hathaway.

Italy’s borrowing costs jumped on Wednesday and the country’s stocks slid after reports that the two parties seeking to form Italy’s next government might seek debt forgiveness, while the U.S. dollar rallied further to a five-month high.

Investors were digesting Tuesday’s surge in U.S. bond yields on the heels of a retail sales report that fueled the dollar and hurt stocks.

The benchmark 10-year yield held well above 3 percent after bursting through key technical levels on Tuesday.

“The combination of higher oil prices, higher dollar and stronger yields are starting to potentially weigh on investor sentiment,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for wealth management division of Northern Trust in Chicago.

“As yields go up they start to be a little bit more competitive with risk assets and with stocks in particular.”

Wall Street’s main indexes were little changed after sliding on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.28 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 24,704.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.37 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,715.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.88 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 7,376.51.

Shares of U.S. retailers rose after results from department store chain Macy’s.

In Italy, investors seized on a report that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party plan to ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros ($296 billion) of Italian debt, according to a draft the parties are working on.

Italian stocks tumbled 2.3 per cent while Italy’s 10-year bond yield jumped to 2.096 percent.

“It’s right to resonate with markets because it tells you about the sense of the wisdom between these negotiating parties,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Other major European stock markets were higher, and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.22 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03 per cent.

North Korea threw next month’s summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump into doubt, by saying it may reconsider if Washington insists it unilaterally gives up its nuclear weapons.

“Investors have gotten sort of used to this. Whether we are talking about North Korea or the trade discussions with China... I think investors are recognizing we are at the beginning of the beginning of this, so it’s not anything to make dramatic portfolio moves or any significant bets on,” Nixon said.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed with the 10-year yield hovering near a seven-year high.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 3.0871 per cent, from 3.08 per cent late on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, rose 0.32 per cent to 93.515 after rising to 93.632 during the session, its highest since mid December. The euro was down 0.48 per cent to $1.178.

U.S. crude fell 0.5 per cent to $70.95 per barrel and Brent was last at $78.05, down 0.48 per cent on the day.

