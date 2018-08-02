At midday: TSX fluctuates as trade worries linger

Canada’s main stock index briefly fell to a four-week low on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed 25-per-cent tariffs on $200-billion worth of Chinese imports, fanning worries of a trade war.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index had pared back early losses of over 100 points, sitting down 0.07 per cent, or 10.88 points, at 16,368.19.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Mr. Trump directed the increase from a previously proposed 10-per-cent duty because China has refused to meet U.S. demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were in the red.

The financial sector was the biggest loser, with a 0.6-per-cent fall. Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s 0.5-per-cent fall weighed the most on the index.

The energy sector dropped 0.4 per cent as oil prices fluctuated.

Biggest lags on the energy index were Suncor Energy, which fell 1.3 per cent, and Canadian Natural Resources, which dropped 1.6 per cent.

Shares of Bombardier Inc rose 5.3 per cent. The plane and train maker’s pace of cash burn was well below expectations in the second quarter, putting it firmly on track to break even on cash flow this year.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX included Gildan Activewear, which jumped 18.1 per cent after the apparel maker lifted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Spin Master Corp. rose 6.1 per cent after results.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.11 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 25,162.71, the S&P 500 lost 7.29 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,806.07, and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.66 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 7,721.94.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.75 per cent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.01 per cent.

Germany’s blue-chip index DAX, which is seen as a trade war proxy, fell 1.67 per cent while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 was down about 0.9 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.6 per cent down, dragged down by a 1.8-per-cent fall in Chinese H-shares.

Benchmark U.S. government bond yields edged lower as the market sought safe-haven debt in Treasuries amid the trade dispute.

“We’re in risk-off mode after the back and forth between China and the U.S. on tariffs,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. “You’re already seeing (trade tension) affect investment decisions globally, so it is a growth concern.”

Euro zone government bond yields dipped, and borrowing costs in Germany and France pulled back from seven-week highs.

Analysts blamed the retreat in world stock markets on uncertainty around the trade policy of the Trump administration, even as recent corporate results and economic data have been seen as encouraging.

“One needs to have a strong gut feeling to invest in this environment and in August, I doubt many people will have one,” said Herve Goulletquer, deputy head of research at France’s La Banque Postale Asset Management in Paris.

He said investors badly needed a “framework of interpretation” to read through the trade statements of the Trump administration and the poor visibility on that front was holding markets back.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected, characterizing the U.S. economy as strong and staying on track to increase borrowing costs in September and likely again in December.

Gold prices held steady on the news after falling 11 percent since April to its lowest in a year.

Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing course after a report suggested crude stockpiles at the U.S. storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma fell in the latest week.

U.S. crude rose 0.99 percent to $68.33 per barrel and Brent was last at $72.72, up 0.46 percent on the day. (Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus and Peter Hobson in London and Kate Duguid and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)Oil prices traded slightly higher on Thursday, reversing course after a report suggested crude stockpiles at the U.S. storage hub at Cushing, Okla., fell in the latest week.

U.S. stockpiles have been in the spotlight because they rose unexpectedly last week, stoking fears that the market is becoming oversupplied. Thursday’s data suggests last week’s increase might have been an anomaly, traders said.

Crude inventories at Cushing dropped 1.1 million barrels since Friday, July 27, traders said, citing a report issued by energy information provider Genscape. In the previous week, total U.S. inventories rose 3.8 million barrels, while supplies at Cushing fell 1.3 million barrels.

“There’s an expectation that the build from this week will be gone next week,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Additionally, he said, U.S. monthly figures for production fell in May, suggesting that output may be curbed later in the year, he said.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents at $72.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 60 cents to $68.26 a barrel.

Futures reversed course after trading lower on concerns about oversupply early in the session.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have increased production, as agreed at a meeting in June, to help to compensate for an anticipated shortfall in Iranian crude supplies once U.S. sanctions come into force later this year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia had agreed in late 2016 to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day to rebalance supply and demand.

“Oil is holding up reasonably well ... A lot of this is the risk premium priced in for Iran and when do we start seeing an impact on supply there,” ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson said.

“At the moment, there is a mismatch in timing, where there is increasing OPEC supply and yet we’re not seeing a significant reduction in Iranian supply,” Patterson said.

Reuters