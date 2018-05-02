At midday: TSX gains as energy, materials stocks rise

Canada’s main index rose on Wednesday, with gains from the energy sector and higher gold prices supporting materials stocks.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 32.01 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,650.94.

Also helping the main index was a 2-per-cent rise in software company CGI Group, which reported second-quarter revenue above estimates.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. gained 0.5 per cent, after the second-largest Canadian energy producer posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations.

Imperial Oil Ltd. was up 1.2 per cent, while Enbridge Inc. rose 0.6 per cent as energy stocks jumped 0.9 per cent

The materials group rose 1 per cent as gold prices steadied due to a pause in the dollar’s rise. Alamos Gold Inc. jumped 5 per cent, while First Quantum Minerals Ltd. increased 3 per cent.

Also helping the sentiment was Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz saying the outlook for the domestic economy is good despite the overhang of high household debt.

Eight of the 10 main index sectors were higher.

Among stocks, Russel Metals Inc. rose 5.3 per cent after the company reported first-quarter results on Tuesday.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. fell 4.4 per cent and was one of the largest decliner on the index, after the meat packaging company posted a first-quarter profit that missed estimates.

The U.S. dollar rose to four-month highs against a basket of major currencies and world stock indexes mostly edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting and possible indications on the interest rate outlook.

Forecast-beating results from the world’s biggest company, Apple Inc, lifted tech shares, limiting losses in stocks.

Expectations that the Fed will signal more policy tightening ahead kept some investors cautious. The Fed is likely to announce at 2 p.m. ET that it is holding interest rates steady, but it could encourage expectations of a rate increase in June.

A hawkish-sounding Fed could further boost the dollar, which has roared higher in recent weeks, erasing its year-to-date losses versus a basket of currencies. The gains came amid signs the Fed will be the only major central bank to raise rates in the coming months.

The Fed may be reluctant to increase market expectations of further tightening until it sees more data, however. Markets are currently pricing in an additional two rate hikes this year.

“I don’t think the Fed is going to want markets to price in more tightening at this point,” said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose 0.16 per cent, with the euro down 0.18 per cent to $1.1971.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.28 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 24,039.77, the S&P 500 lost 5.9 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,648.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.99 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 7,134.69.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.60 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06 per cent.

Apple, the world’s biggest company by market capitalization, beat profit and revenue expectations in the first quarter, thanks to robust iPhone sales, and it announced a $100-billion share buyback.

Apple shares rose 4.0 per cent. Chipmakers STMicroelectronics , Infineon, BE Semiconductor and ASML also gained, enjoying the positive mood about the sector.

U.S. Treasury yields hovered near four-year highs. Data earlier showed U.S. private-sector payrolls for April came roughly in line with market forecasts.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.9719 per cent, down from 2.976 per cent late on Tuesday.

Oil prices were flat on Wednesday, with U.S. crude up slightly as the market shrugged off a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories because the move was largely concentrated on the U.S. West Coast.

Crude stockpiles posted a surprise build of 6.2 million barrels in the week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.. Nearly 5 million barrels were concentrated on the West Coast.

“That’s why the market isn’t reacting that much, because sometimes the West Coast numbers are erratic and usually when you get a big build in the West Coast, it’s followed with a big draw the next week,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. “The market is putting that in perspective,” he said. At the same time, distillate demand was strong, he said, offsetting the downward pressure on crude.

July Brent futures were down 29 cents at $72.84 a barrel, after falling nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday to their lowest in two weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 4 cents at $67.29, off session highs of $67.85.

“The major factor acting as a drag on long-term upside potential is the surge in U.S. shale supply. Concerns over the U.S. shale engine may have recently been put on the back burner but this reprieve is not expected to last,” PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock said.

