At midday: TSX inches lower ahead of Trump’s Iran decision

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as energy shares fell ahead of an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day about the United States’ commitment to the Iran nuclear deal.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 17.39 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,790.91.

Mr. Trump will announce whether he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal or stay in and work with European allies who have struggled to persuade him that it has successfully halted Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The energy sector, down 2.5 per cent, was the biggest drag on the main index, as oil prices eased from their 3-1/2-year highs.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 3.4 per cent, also weighing on the energy group, after Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Gas B.V. said on Monday it was selling its entire stake in Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer.

Suncor Energy Inc. dipped 1.5 per cent, while Imperial Oil Ltd. lost 1.1 per cent

Also hurting the main index was the materials sector, which includes precious metals miners, as gold slipped on the back of the dollar, which surged to a new 2018 high.

Only four of Canada’s 10 main index sectors were in the positive territory.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. jumped 16.9 per cent on Tuesday after it announced it has decided to take the name of its best performing optical products unit as part of a turnaround plan and raised its 2018 revenue forecast.

WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as it saw expenses rise due to higher than expected fuel costs, sending shares down more than 9 per cent in morning trading.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay jumped as much as 4.6 per cent, nearing a two-month high. The Canadian retailer is working with investment bankers and consultants to identify deals and new measures to revive the fortunes of Lord & Taylor chain,

The U.S. dollar hit fresh 2018 highs on Tuesday on safe-haven demand amid expectations Mr. Trump will pull out of a key nuclear accord with Iran, while oil prices slumped ahead of news on whether the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Iran.

U.S. officials indicated late Monday that Trump would withdraw from the deal but it was unclear on what terms and whether sanctions would be announced, said a senior European official closely involved in Iran diplomacy.

Brent crude futures dropped 3.1 per cent to $73.82 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 3.2 per cent at $68.45.

Equity markets in the U.S. and Europe edged lower, weighed by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as investors awaited Trump’s decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A U.S. withdrawal from the multination accord could impact Iranian crude exports and also fan geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, home to one-third of the world’s daily oil supply.

The possibility of Mr. Trump walking away from the Iran deal has been widely telegraphed, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner at Cresset Wealth Advisors in Chicago.

“A lot of strength in oil has already occurred, this could be just buy-the-rumor sell-the-news with oil,” Mr. Ablin said. If (Trump) decides to keep the deal and negotiate you could see oil prices fall.”

The dollar index, tracking it against a group of six major currencies, has surged about 4.5 per cent in three weeks as hopes were dashed that other major central banks would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in normalizing monetary policy.

The euro and sterling fell under renewed pressure, the former on prospects of early elections in Italy and the latter as hopes waned of a Bank of England rate increase this week.

“The dollar reflects the incremental economic strength of the U.S. versus Europe and other places,” Mr. Ablin said. “The dollar is somewhat undervalued relative to the euro and the pound but it is very overvalued relative to the Japan yen.”

The euro fell 0.55 per cent against the dollar to $1.1854 , the lowest since December. Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.11 percent to 109.19 per $1.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.96 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 24,307.36. The S&P 500 lost 7.53 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 2,665.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.77 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,246.45.

MSCI’s gauge of global equity markets fell 0.09 per cent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.02 per cent.

Italian government bond yields jumped, lifting southern European peers, as the possibility of an early election increased with the largest anti-establishment parties polling strongly.

The Italy/Germany 10-year government bond yield spread hit its widest in three weeks at 128 basis points, while Italian 10-year yields shot up to yield 1.863 per cent.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.9779 per cent.

Reuters