At midday: TSX jumps over 270 points; Dow stumbles after historic rally

A dramatic global stock rally faded on Thursday after a fall in Chinese industrial profits offered a reminder of the pressures on the world economy.

Still, an index of world stocks stayed off near two-year lows hit earlier this week before Wednesday’s 1,000 point-plus surge on the U.S. Dow Jones index, which was attributed to the strongest holiday sales in years.

“Yesterday was a blowout day for U.S. equity markets which triggered optimism that this could be a key reversal day but the upward momentum has not really followed through,” said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG in London.

“One reason is that maybe the sharp move higher was driven by year-end rebalancing, which exaggerated the scale of the rebound, and now we have reverted to the trend which has been in place most of this month.”

That trend is toward weaker stock, U.S. dollar and oil prices along with stronger demand for safe-haven government bonds, gold and Japanese yen.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.95 per cent and U.S. crude fell over 1.5 per cent after each staged big rallies the day prior.

Markets in mainland China as well as Hong Kong closed weaker after data showed earnings at China’s industrial firms dropped in November for the first time in nearly three years.

A Reuters report added to the gloom around the world’s second-biggest economy, saying the White House was considering barring U.S. firms from buying telecoms equipment from China’s Huawei and ZTE.

That and an ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown overshadowed positive noises from the U.S. government on trade talks with Beijing, its efforts to temper the White House’s recent broadsides against the Federal Reserve and a report showing the number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits fell marginally last week in a sign of labor market strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 226.89 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 22,664.38, the S&P 500 lost 25.03 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 2,443.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.19 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 6,463.29.

“So far, we don’t see a shift in fundamentals. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain the biggest unknown factor for 2019,” said Hussein Sayed, a strategist at online brokerage FXTM.

Conversely, Canada’s main stock index surged on Thursday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly three years, helped by gains across all major sectors.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 274.93 points, or 2.0 percent, at 14,055.85.

TSX rose after snapping a four-day losing streak with energy stocks leading gains, indicating that investors were slowly stepping back into the commodity-linked market, as oil is one of Canada’s biggest exports.

The energy sector jumped 4.49 per cent. Encana Corp. was up 12.6 per cent, while Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. increased 4.9 per cent.

An 8.6-per-cent rise in Shopify Inc. led a 3.5-per-cent gain in the technology sector.

The financials sector gained 1.9 per cent, while the industrials rose 2.6 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious metal miners, added 1.1 per cent on rise in gold prices helped by a weaker dollar and a rebound in copper prices.

There were also renewed concerns in Italy, where troubled lender Banca Carige was denied a cash call by its largest shareholder, pushing its shares down 12.5 per cent.

The concerns over a faltering global economy and signs of an oil glut pressured crude prices a day after their 8-per-cent rally. U.S. Treasury prices also reversed direction after falling sharply on Wednesday, with the 10-year note last rising 15/32 in price to yield 2.7452 per cent.

Another safe-haven, gold, was up 0.6 per cent to $1,274.52 an ounce, remaining just below a six-month peak hit earlier this week.

Investors also bought yen, strengthening that currency 0.56 per cent against the greenback at 110.74 per dollar. Against a basket of trading partners’ currencies the dollar was down 0.35 per cent.

“We have started to see the yen regain its place as the safe haven of choice,” MUFG’s Hardman said.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after rebounding 8 per cent in the previous session, with prices pressured by concerns over a faltering global economy and worries about a glut in crude supply.

Brent crude futures dropped 80 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $53.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 58 cents to $45.64 a barrel, a 1.3-per-cent loss.

Prices surged on Wednesday, tracking heavily with a spike in the U.S. equities market after President Donald Trump’s administration attempted to shore up investor confidence.

However, U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragging oil prices down with them.

“In the absence of major oil specific headlines, the petroleum complex has become ‘attached to the hip’ of the equities amidst this week’s extreme price moves that have been developing in both directions,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Both Brent and WTI have lost more than a third of their value since the beginning of October and are heading for losses of around 20 per cent in 2018.

Concerns about slowing global economic growth have dampened investor sentiment in riskier asset classes and pressured crude futures.

Market participants have grown worried about an oversupply of crude. Three months ago it looked as if the global oil market would be undersupplied through the northern hemisphere winter as U.S. sanctions removed large volumes of Iranian crude. But other oil exporters have compensated for any shortfall, filling global inventories and depressing prices.

Reuters