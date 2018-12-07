At midday: TSX loses early gains as global trade concerns linger

Canada’s main stock index erased early gains and sat flat on Friday despite a rally in oil prices and a robust domestic jobs data, which eased worries over a recent economic slowdown.

Canada added a record number of jobs in November and the unemployment rate dipped to an all-time low, a performance that analysts said should help ease the Bank of Canada’s worries about a recent economic slowdown.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.45 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 14,927.55.

The energy sector’s 3.2-per-cent surge was leading gains among 11 major sectors as oil prices got a boost from OPEC’s agreement to reduce output.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. was up 4.2 per cent, while Suncor Energy Inc. jumped 3.5 per cent.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent. Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $1,251.40.

Among notable movers, shares of Cronos Group Inc surged 22.2 per cent on Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc’s move to invest $1.8-billion in the cannabis producer.

Industrial stocks fell 0.9 per cent. WestJet Airlines Ltd. sat down 3.3 per cent, while Air Canada dipped 2.9 per cent.

Wall Street fell 1.5 per cent on Friday with a drop in technology stocks sparking a turnaround from earlier in the day, as renewed concerns of the China-U.S. trade situation offset the effect of a jump in oil prices and a tepid U.S. jobs report.

The trade standoff between Washington and Beijing has been a major overhang on equities for most of this year and this week has seen the markets sell off on diminishing hopes that their truce, brokered last weekend, would help resolve differences.

These concerns were fanned on Friday by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments that U.S. officials would raise tariff rates if the two countries could not come to an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period.

Earlier, a Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by a less-than-expected 155,000 jobs last month. The data was tepid enough to lower bets for faster future interest rate hikes without fanning fears of an economic slowdown.

Stock futures pared losses after the jobs report and the three major indexes moved higher shortly after the open. But the bump was short lived.

“Some of the major fears of economic slowdown (such as) the trade conflict and rising yields are coming back, and one piece of economic data is not enough for markets to bounce,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The S&P technology and healthcare indexes slid more than 2 per cent, while the five other sectors, including trade-sensitive industrials, were down between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc were all down 2 per cent or more and were the biggest drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 384.22 points, or 1.54 per cent, at 24,563.45, the S&P 500 was down 37.78 points, or 1.40 per cent, at 2,658.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 125.86 points, or 1.75 per cent, at 7,062.40.

The S&P’s 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average in intraday trading, a phenomenon known as a “death cross” and one that stands as a bearish near-term signal only if it holds through the close.

Energy stocks rose 1.10 per cent after crude oil prices jumped as big Middle East producers in OPEC agreed to reduce output to drain global inventories and support the market.

The energy and the defensive utilities were the only two among the 11 major S&P sectors to trade higher.

Oil prices jumped more than 4 per cent on Friday as Saudi Arabia and other producers in OPEC, as well as allies like Russia agreed to reduce output to drain global fuel inventories and support the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies, referred to as “OPEC+,” agreed to slash production by a combined 1.2 million barrels per day from 2019, larger than the minimum 1 million bpd that the market had expected, despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce the price of crude.

The producer club will curb output by 800,000 bpd from January while non-OPEC allies contribute an additional 400,000 bpd of cuts, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said after OPEC concluded two days of talks in Vienna.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the combined output cuts of 1.2 million bpd, saying that the market will be oversupplied through the first half of the year.

Brent crude rose $2.94 to $63.00 a barrel. In early trade, the global benchmark fell below $60 when it looked as if oil exporters might leave production targets unchanged. The benchmark rallied to a session high of $63.73 on news of the agreement.

U.S. crude rose $2.20 to $53.69 a barrel, after earlier reaching a session high of $54.22.

U.S. crude was on track to end the week up 5.2 per cent and Brent was 6.9 per cent higher on the week so far.

A 1.2 million-bpd cut, if implemented fully, “should be enough to largely attenuate, but not eliminate, expected implied global inventory builds in the first half of next year,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Oil prices have plunged 30 per cent since October as supply has surged and global demand growth has weakened.

