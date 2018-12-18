At midday: TSX rebounds from two-year lows

World stock markets inched higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates much further amid turbulent markets and a weakening outlook for the global economy.

Steep declines in equity markets over the last two months have sapped investor confidence, spurring fund managers to predict global growth to weaken over the next 12 months, the worst outlook in a decade, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s December investor survey showed.

MSCI’s world stock index rose 0.2 percent. The index has fallen 10 per cent this year and is set for its worst year in a decade.

U.S. stocks were boosted by upbeat earnings and tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.28 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 23,812.76, the S&P 500 gained 13.01 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,558.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.91 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 6,795.65.

Still, the benchmark S&P 500 index began the trading session almost 8 per cent lower for December.

“We’re facing the biggest December fall in U.S. stocks since 1931 and this is striking and worrying at the same time,” said Chris Bailey, European strategist at international financial services firm Raymond James. “We are at a regime shift moment and the debate is how big that regime shift will be.”

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after notching its lowest close in more than two years in the previous session, as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said interest rate hikes could be interrupted amid signs of slowing growth and low oil prices.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.10 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 14,425.84, rising for the first time in four sessions.

The pace of interest rate hikes in Canada could be interrupted or sped up depending on the economic circumstances, Poloz said late on Monday.

The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.5 per cent as Manulife Financial Corp. and Great-West Lifeco Inc. rose 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

The industrial sector rose 0.9 per cent. Air Canada sat up 2.6 per cent, while Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. increased 1.9 per cent.

Health care stocks fell 0.9 per cent despite a 6-per-cent jump by Aphria Inc. after the cannabis company’s license for an oral drug delivery system expanded to Germany.

The energy sector suffered a 0.6-percent drop, after oil prices fell. Baytex Energy Corp. lost 7.3 per cent, while Whitecap Resources Inc. fell 6 per cent.

A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which investors had hoped could lift morale, had little impact, with Chinese shares falling over 1 per cent . Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.8 per cent.

In addition, the German Ifo economic institute’s business climate index fell for the fourth month in a row to its lowest level in more than two years and Japan’s government revised down its economic growth forecasts.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and his top trade adviser stepped up their criticism of the central bank’s monetary tightening, raising investor anxiety.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.8444 per cent, from 2.857 per cent late on Monday.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday after reports of swelling inventories and forecasts of record U.S. and Russian output hitting a market that may see weaker demand if global growth deteriorates as many expect.

U.S. crude oil fell $2.22, or 4.4 per cent to trade at $47.64 a barrel, its weakest since September 2017.

Global benchmark Brent lost $1.93, or 3 per cent to trade at $57.68 a barrel after earlier dropping to $57.20, a 14-month low.

“There was a flood of supply slide news yesterday which, in combination with the demand destruction that the stock market slide implied, got us below $50 (a barrel for U.S. crude), and that gave us a strong sell signal,” said Bob Yawger, director of futures with Mizuho in New York.

The dollar extended its falls against major currencies ahead of the Fed meeting. The dollar index, tracking it against six major peers, fell 0.14 per cent, with the euro up 0.21 per cent to $1.137.

“This year has been quite remarkable in the sense that pretty much all asset classes have been down, which is even worse than 2008 because during the (global financial crisis) we at least saw some safe havens - U.S. government bonds, gold - performing positively,” said Stefan Keller, asset allocation strategist at Candriam in Luxembourg.

“At least in real terms, that’s not the case today. This is indeed a huge challenge. Clearly it’s in sharp contrast to last year’s optimistic outlook.”

