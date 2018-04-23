At midday: TSX rises as energy stocks reverse course

Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, as financial shares gained and after Bank of Canada chief showed comfort with inflation running above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 89.19 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 15,573.07.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2 per cent in 2018, but he is comfortable with that as long as the long-term trend is steady, according to reports on Sunday.

The heavy-weight financial sector gained 0.7 per cent, boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal which were up about 0.7 per cent.

The energy sector erased early losses and sat up 0.9 per cent. Imperial Oil Ltd. rose 2 per cent, while Encana Corp. jumped 1.7 per cent.

The materials index, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 0.7 pct as gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly two years.

Eight of the 10 main index sectors were trading higher.

The Stars Group rose 12.6 per cent in morning trading. The Canadian gaming company announced on Saturday that it has agreed to buy Sky Betting and Gaming from owners CVC Capital Partners and Sky Plc, in a deal worth $4.7-billion.

Tahoe Resources was down 6.4 per cent after the company on Saturday reported a labor strike at its La Arena mine in Peru.

Stocks little changed as U.S. yields rise, commodities drop

A gauge of global equity markets was little changed on Monday as U.S. bond yields moved closer to the 3-per-cent level that has unnerved investors in recent months and a fall in commodity prices pressured energy and materials stocks.

U.S. bond prices fell, with the 10-year yield hitting its highest in over four years amid worries about the growing supply of government debt and accelerating inflation as oil and commodity prices have been rising in recent weeks.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.9826 per cent, from 2.951 per cent late on Friday.

Commodities came under pressure after the U.S. mulled sanctions relief for United Company Rusal Plc as it weighed the potential impact of such measures on American allies and partners.

“This space has been on fire - energy, metals, the commodities vertical has just been absolutely on fire,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

“A lot of the air has been taken out of that space because of the U.S. kind of stepping back on what appeared to be a rather dramatic stance.”

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange, which hit a seven-year high on Thursday, were last down 7.1 per cent at $2,294.00 a tonne.

Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,323.08 an ounce.

In equity markets, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.32 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.03 percent.

The climb in debt yields helped push the U.S. dollar to a seven-week high to put additional pressure on commodities and sent the euro and yen lower.

The dollar index rose 0.62 per cent, with the euro down 0.6 pe rcent to $1.2212. The Japanese yen weakened 0.85 per cent versus the greenback at 108.59 per dollar.

Oil prices were also hampered by comments from Iran’s oil minister, who said there would be no need to extend a deal on supply restraint if crude prices rose further.

U.S. crude fell 0.72 per cent to $67.91 per barrel and Brent was last at $73.97, down 0.12 percent on the day.

U.S. stocks were higher, however, boosted by gains in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors ahead of earnings from some big names in the sectors this week, including Amazon.com, up 0.7 per cent and Microsoft, up 1.0 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.32 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 24,500.26, the S&P 500 gained 9.94 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,680.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.28 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 7,185.40.

All eyes are on U.S. earnings, with more than 180 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results this week. Names expected to report include Alphabet and Facebook as well as Boeing and Chevron.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report their strongest first-quarter profit gains in seven years. Of the 87 companies that have reported so far, 79.3 per cent have topped profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

