At midday: TSX rises as material stocks rally

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in shares of metal miners fueled by rally in gold prices.

Nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by the materials sector, which added 3.2 per cent, as gold futures rose 1.5 per cent to $1,233.70 an ounce.

Gold rose on Thursday as the dollar retreated and made the metal less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Story continues below advertisement

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.18 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 15,126.55.

Also helping the sentiment was a slew of upbeat earnings reports and deals.

Among the largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals Inc., which jumped 15.3 per cent after reporting quarterly results and announcing deal to buy Mason Resources Corp.

Mason Resources soared more than 110 per cent after the buyout deal.

Norbord Inc. rose 6.2 per cent after the wood-based panels maker reported a rise in quarterly sales.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gained 4.2 per cent after its quarterly profit more than doubled and beat analysts’ estimates helped by higher production and average realized prices.

Encana Corp. fell 16.4 per cent, the most on the TSX, after the company said it would buy Newfield Exploration Co for $5.5-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maxar Technologies Ltd. dropped 8.1 per cent, after multiple brokerages lower their price target on stock after its results on Wednesday.

World equity markets began November with a broad rally on Thursday after a brutal October, boosted by strong corporate earnings and signs that a trade war between economic giants, China and the United States, could be contained.

The MSCI All-Country World Index, which tracks stock markets in 47 countries, climbed about 0.7 per cent.

October was the index’s worst month since May 2012 as it lost 7.5 per cent when equity market took a beating from factors such as trade wars and concerns over world growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

Investor sentiment was bolstered by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he had a “very good” talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade and North Korea, and that the two planned to meet at an upcoming G-20 summit.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen the pressure valve taken off the selling which certainly helps from a sentiment perspective,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.2 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 25,308.96, the S&P 500 gained 19.53 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 2,731.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 68.63 points, or 0.94 percent, to 7,374.53.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18 per cent.

Sterling extended its rally on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and hinted at a slightly quicker pace of future rate rises if Britain’s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Sterling’s rally nudged the U.S. dollar off its recent peak. The dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.8 per cent, with the euro up 0.83 per cent to $1.1404.

The index had spiked to a 16-month high of 97.20 overnight on an ADP national employment report showing U.S. private sector payrolls increased by the most in eight months in October.

The dollar has enjoyed a boost from robust data, including last week’s gross domestic product growth numbers which showed the U.S. economy slowed less than expected in the third quarter.

“We’ve got a reasonably risk-friendly market, and with the new month we have some dollar selling,” said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 3.1455 per cent, from 3.159 per cent late on Wednesday.

Oil fell on Thursday, touching its lowest levels since June, due to rising concerns over weaker global demand and increased supply from the world’s major oil producers.

With Russia pumping oil at a post-Soviet high, U.S. crude output at more than 11 million barrels per day (bpd), concerns about renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran have faded in recent days.

A Wednesday Reuters survey of OPEC production shows the group made up for declines in Iranian shipments in October by boosting production to its highest level since 2016.

Brent crude futures fell $1.57 a barrel to $73.47 a barrel, while U.S. futures were down $1.40 a barrel at $63.91.

Both benchmarks posted their biggest monthly percentage decline since July 2016 in October, with Brent down 8.8 percent for the month and U.S. crude losing nearly 11 percent.

“The sellers seem to be in charge,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. The increase in OPEC production “has really started to tamp down concerns surrounding the loss of Iranian barrels.”

Brent and U.S. futures have dropped on growing concern over a possible slowdown in global growth as the U.S-China trade dispute remains unresolved, and is starting to hit emerging market economies in particular.

Reuters