 Skip to main content

Market News At midday: TSX rises despite dip in energy stocks

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

At midday: TSX rises despite dip in energy stocks

Comments

A gauge of global stock markets climbed on Tuesday as signs of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade battle helped investors overlook heightened uncertainty over Brexit and French protests, while oil prices rebounded from a selloff a day earlier.

A report that China is moving to cut import tariffs on American-made cars pushed European stocks higher as auto stocks jumped and the market interpreted this as a sign China is ready to make concessions on trade. Shares of U.S. automaker General Motors jumped 3.5 per cent while Ford Motor climbed 1.4 per cent.

That report came after China’s Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views on the next stage of trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Story continues below advertisement

Signs of progress in the trade talks helped Wall Street build on Monday’s gains, when major U.S. indexes staged a reversal from an early tumble which saw the benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest level since April. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors were higher on Tuesday, with only the defensive utilities sector in the red.

“This is a garden variety oversold bounce driven by headlines on China tariffs,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.79 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,469.05, the S&P 500 gained 11.21 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 2,648.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.79 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 7,068.31.

Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally, despite a dip in energy stocks.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 14,767.83. It reached a high of 14,957.81 early in the trading session.

After climbing almost 2 per cent early, the energy sector sat down 0.7 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc. dipped 1.8 per cent, while Imperial Oil Ltd. fell 1.4 per cent.

Marijuana producers led a 2.2-per-cent jump in health care stocks. Aphria Inc. rose 6.5 per cent, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. sat up 3.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany’s DAX, the most China-sensitive market in Europe which entered bear market territory last week, climbed 1.9 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.46 per cent and was poised to snap a five-session losing streak which saw the index drop 5.5 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.81 per cent.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, or Brexit, remained an uncertainty for investors, and held sterling near 20-month lows after British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote on her deal. On Tuesday, German leader Angela Merkel ruled out further Brexit negotiations but said efforts were being made to give Britain reassurances.

A spokesman for May said Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal before Jan. 21.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2518, down 0.33 per cent on the day after hitting a low of 1.25.

After an initial softening, the dollar index, tracking the U.S. currency against six major peers, rose 0.24 per cent, with the euro down 0.33 percent to $1.1317.

Story continues below advertisement

European bond markets were focused on France as President Emmanuel Macron announced wage rises for the poorest workers and tax cuts for pensioners, raising concerns over fiscal spending after the government announced concessions aimed at defusing weeks of often-violent protests.

This sent French bond yields to their highest level over Germany’s in 19 months.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes were unchanged in price to yield 2.8556 per cent.

Oil prices rebounded strongly after having sunk on Monday, buoyed by an outage that dented Libyan production.

U.S. crude surged 2.31 per cent to $52.18 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.78, up 1.35 per cent.

Reuters

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season