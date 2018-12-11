At midday: TSX rises despite dip in energy stocks

A gauge of global stock markets climbed on Tuesday as signs of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade battle helped investors overlook heightened uncertainty over Brexit and French protests, while oil prices rebounded from a selloff a day earlier.

A report that China is moving to cut import tariffs on American-made cars pushed European stocks higher as auto stocks jumped and the market interpreted this as a sign China is ready to make concessions on trade. Shares of U.S. automaker General Motors jumped 3.5 per cent while Ford Motor climbed 1.4 per cent.

That report came after China’s Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views on the next stage of trade talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Signs of progress in the trade talks helped Wall Street build on Monday’s gains, when major U.S. indexes staged a reversal from an early tumble which saw the benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest level since April. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors were higher on Tuesday, with only the defensive utilities sector in the red.

“This is a garden variety oversold bounce driven by headlines on China tariffs,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.79 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 24,469.05, the S&P 500 gained 11.21 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 2,648.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.79 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 7,068.31.

Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally, despite a dip in energy stocks.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.58 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 14,767.83. It reached a high of 14,957.81 early in the trading session.

After climbing almost 2 per cent early, the energy sector sat down 0.7 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc. dipped 1.8 per cent, while Imperial Oil Ltd. fell 1.4 per cent.

Marijuana producers led a 2.2-per-cent jump in health care stocks. Aphria Inc. rose 6.5 per cent, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. sat up 3.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Germany’s DAX, the most China-sensitive market in Europe which entered bear market territory last week, climbed 1.9 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.46 per cent and was poised to snap a five-session losing streak which saw the index drop 5.5 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.81 per cent.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, or Brexit, remained an uncertainty for investors, and held sterling near 20-month lows after British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote on her deal. On Tuesday, German leader Angela Merkel ruled out further Brexit negotiations but said efforts were being made to give Britain reassurances.

A spokesman for May said Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal before Jan. 21.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2518, down 0.33 per cent on the day after hitting a low of 1.25.

After an initial softening, the dollar index, tracking the U.S. currency against six major peers, rose 0.24 per cent, with the euro down 0.33 percent to $1.1317.

European bond markets were focused on France as President Emmanuel Macron announced wage rises for the poorest workers and tax cuts for pensioners, raising concerns over fiscal spending after the government announced concessions aimed at defusing weeks of often-violent protests.

This sent French bond yields to their highest level over Germany’s in 19 months.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes were unchanged in price to yield 2.8556 per cent.

Oil prices rebounded strongly after having sunk on Monday, buoyed by an outage that dented Libyan production.

U.S. crude surged 2.31 per cent to $52.18 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.78, up 1.35 per cent.

