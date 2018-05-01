At midday: TSX slips as materials shares weigh

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as a fall in gold prices weighed on the materials sector.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 36.62 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,570.13.

The materials group was down 0.6 per cent, including a 4-per-cent drop by Alamos Gold Inc. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. fell 3.1 per cent, while Norbord Inc. was down 2.4 per cent.

Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $1,307.45 an ounce as the dollar strengthened ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that is being watched for clues on the future pace of interest rate hikes.

Two of the Canada’s 10 main index sectors were in the negative territory.

Among stocks, one of the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Colliers International Group, which rose 8 per cent, after the company reported first-quarter results that topped analysts’ estimates.

Oil and gas producer Encana Corp beat analysts’ estimates with a 50-per-cent rise in adjusted profit for the first-quarter, sending its shares up 2.9 per cent.

Shopify Inc was the biggest percentage loser, with a 7.8-per-cent drop, despite posting a surprise quarterly profit and lifting its full year outlook



U.S. stocks are slumping Tuesday as industrial and energy companies trade lower.

First-quarter results from drugmaker Pfizer and athletic apparel maker Under Armour disappointed Wall Street. The White House said it will delay its decision to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, but trade tensions remain in focus.

The S&P 500 index lost 14 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,633 as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 276 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 23,887 as aerospace company Boeing, heavy machinery maker Caterpillar and industrial coatings company 3M took losses. The Nasdaq composite declined 27 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 7,038. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 11 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 1,530.

Pfizer slumped as its first-quarter sales fell short of estimates. The maker of pain medicine Lyrica and the blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumococcal infections said sales of older medicines slipped and its stock lost 4.1 per cent to $35.10. Merck fell 1.4 per cent to $58.03 following its report. AbbVie gained 6.8 per cent to $103.11 after it said it will buy back $7.5 billion of its own stock.

Under Armour had a solid first quarter, but analysts were concerned about its profit margins and its North American business, where sales were unchanged from last year. A number of sporting goods companies have seen their stocks fall as investors worried about slowing sales of sneakers and other products. Under Armour fell 4.8 per cent to $16.89. Hanesbrands did better than expected to start the year but still lost 4.7 per cent to $17.6.

The administration’s delay in imposing tariffs sidesteps a potential trade battle with Europe for now, but European Union leaders want a permanent exemption and say the uncertainty caused by delays is bad for business. The announcement comes ahead of the trade talks between U.S. and China later this week.

Industrial companies struggled. Boeing fell 1.5 per cent to $328.44 and engine maker Cummins tumbled 6.1 per cent to $150.15 after its first-quarter report. Defence contractor Lockheed Martin sagged 2.6 per cent to $312.25.

Electronic storage company Seagate Technology plunged 10.2 per cent to $52 after its fiscal third-quarter report. The stock is still up 26 per cent this year. Overall, technology companies rose. Apple climbed 1.5 per cent to $167.60 as investors waited for its report, which will come after the close of trading. The most valuable U.S. company has lagged the market this year, partly because investors are worried about iPhone sales.

Elsewhere, chipmaker Intel added 1.5 per cent to $52.38 and video game maker Electronic Arts rose 1.1 per cent to $119.28.

Commodities prices fell as the dollar grew stronger. Oil prices gave up some of their recent gains. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.7 per cent to $67.40 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 1.9 per cent to $73.30 a barrel in London. Energy companies fell. Exxon Mobil lost 1.9 per cent to $76.24 and Chevron gave up 1.3 per cent to $123.54.

Gold fell 1.1 per cent to $1,304.70 an ounce and silver lost 1.5 per cent to $16.16 an ounce.

U.S. bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.98 per cent from 2.96 per cent. The 10-year yield hit a four-year high last week.

The dollar rose to 109.75 yen from 109.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.1987 from 1.2082.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2 per cent and the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 per cent. Markets in France and Germany, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and most cities in Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays.

Reuters and The Associated Press