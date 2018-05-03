At midday: TSX slips with energy stocks

Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday with losses in energy shares, which tracked lower oil prices.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 56.95 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,573.21.

Seven of the 10 main index sectors were lower.

Oil prices slipped as swelling U.S. crude inventories and record weekly U.S. production clashed with OPEC supply cuts and the potential for new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The energy group, which was the biggest drag on the TSX, was down 1.8 per cent.

Weighing on the energy sector was shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 3.4 per cent after Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer reported quarterly results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 6.7 per cent after the oil and gas producer reported a first-quarter loss as it sold Canadian crude at a bigger discount.



Encana Corp. dropped 3.2 per cent, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd. declined 4.4 per cent.

Also hurting market sentiment was domestic data, which showed Canada’s trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March on a surge in imports.

The materials sector, up 0.5 per cent, gained on the back of gold prices, which rose after the U.S. central bank reassured investors that increases to interest rates would be gradual.

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp gained 1.5 perc ent after Canada’s largest insurer reported an 18.3-per-cent jump in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, boosting the heavyweight financial sector.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a 13-per-cent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs, sending shares of the construction and engineering firm down 4.2 per cent.

Telecommunications company BCE Inc.’s first-quarter profit narrowly missed analysts’ estimates. Its stock dropped 1.4 per cent.

Norbord Inc. was one the largest decliner on the index, down 6.1 per cent after posting quarterly results.

World stock indexes fell on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes, while bond yields slid after a surprising drop in euro zone inflation data.

The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 stock indexes fell below key technical levels, with their 200-day moving averages, for the first time since early April, adding to bearish sentiment.

MSCI’s gauge of equity markets across the globe shed 0.96 percent.

A two-day Fed policy meeting ended with no change in rates on Wednesday, as expected, while the central bank said inflation had “moved close” to its target, leaving it on track to raise borrowing costs in June.

Adding to caution, a U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks on tariffs, as Chinese media said the country would stand up to U.S. bullying.

“We weakened (after) the FOMC meeting and it’s a little bit of the same carrying over to today,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “Augmenting it is some worries about trade negotiations with China that are under way and what may come of that.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.06 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 23,588.92, the S&P 500 lost 35.19 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 2,600.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.37 points, or 1.33 per cent, to 7,006.53.

Some earnings disappointments also weighed on the markets.

AIG shares dropped after the insurer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, while Cardinal Health declined after the drug distributor cut its annual earnings forecast.

In Europe, data showed that euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 per cent in April, according to the Eurostat flash estimate. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to be unchanged from 1.3 per cent in March.

That pushed French and German 10-year government bond yields to 2-week lows after the data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.73 per cent.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.929 per cent, from 2.964 percent late Wednesday.

The Fed statement was not quite as hawkish as some had expected, though sentiment remained bullish given U.S. rates were still clearly heading higher. “The (Fed) statement carried only modest changes in wording, but they were meaningful nonetheless, highlighting that the Fed is optimistic on the outlook and intent on continuing to raise rates at a gradual pace,” said Westpac analyst Elliot Clarke.

The U.S. dollar erased all its 2018 losses in the past two weeks on expectations the Fed will continue to raise rates, even as other world central banks, including the European Central Bank, take longer to reduce stimulus.

The U.S. dollar was near flat in choppy trading, as investors awaited Friday’s U.S. payrolls data for April.

The dollar index rose 0.1 per cent, with the euro up 0.05 per cent to $1.1956.

U.S. crude fell 0.26 per cent to $67.75 per barrel and Brent was last at $73.17, down 0.26 per cent on the day.

