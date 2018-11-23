At midday: TSX tumbles as oil slide batters energy stocks

Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Friday and was set for its worst week in nearly a month as a dive in oil prices hammered shares of energy companies.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 125.43 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 14,966.06.

Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were in negative territory, as a 4.2-per-cent drop in the energy sector led declines.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. fell 6.3 per cent, while Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. was down 5.5 per cent.

Oil prices slumped more than 6 per cent on Friday, with Brent set for a 12-per-cent plunge this week, as fears that supply would overpower demand intensified, even as major producers considered cutting output.

Oil supply, led by U.S. producers, is growing faster than demand and to prevent a build-up of unused fuel such as the one that emerged in 2015, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to start trimming output after a meeting on Dec. 6.

But this has done little so far to prop up prices, which have dropped more than 20 percent so far in November, in a seven-week streak of losses. Deep trade disputes between the world’s two biggest economies and oil consumers, the United States and China, have weighed upon the market.

“The market is pricing in an economic slowdown - they are anticipating that the Chinese trade talks are not going to go well,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “The market doesn’t believe that OPEC is going to be able to act swiftly enough to offset the coming slowdown in demand.”

Brent crude oil fell $3.81, or 6.1 per cent, to $58.79 a barrel, after earlier touching $58.57, its lowest since October 2017.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost $3.75, or 6.8 per cent, to trade at $50.88, to touch a low of $50.60, also the weakest since October 2017.

For the week, Brent was on track for a 11.9-per-cent loss and WTI a 9.7-per-cent decline.

Prices were on course for their biggest one-month decline since late 2014.

Among other weak spots, the materials sector, which houses precious and base metals miners, lost 2.8 per cent after gold slipped as the dollar regained momentum.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was down 6.2 per cent, while Barrick Gold Corp. and Yamana Gold Inc. dipped 4 per cent.

Domestic data showed above target inflation and markets saw few signs that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates next month.

However, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday, vulnerabilities in the Canadian housing market are still high despite rising interest rates and tighter mortgage rules.

The Bank of Canada has hiked interest rates five times since July 2017, is due to announce its next rate decision on Dec 5.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as oil prices plunged to their lowest in more than a year, dragging down energy shares, while U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week kept investors on edge in a truncated trading session.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp fell more than 3 percent and were the leading decliners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Oilfield service providers Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co also fell nearly 3 per cent.

That pressured the S&P energy index, which fell 3.4 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

The energy sector has lost 16.5 per cent since the beginning of October, making it the worst performing S&P sector during the period and putting it on pace for its biggest two-month drop since September 2011.

“If we get clarity on any of these - oil prices, trade war with China and the Federal Reserve’s rate of monetary policy tightening - we could go a long way towards making investors comfortable in investing in the market,” said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

Volumes were light, Massa pointed out. The U.S. stock market will close at 1 p.m. ET after being shut for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 100.53 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 24,364.16, the S&P 500 was down 7.27 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,642.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.25 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,974.50.

Investors will be focusing on the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, where U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks amid a worsening trade dispute between the two countries that has weighed on financial markets and sparked fears of a global slowdown.

The high-stakes meeting comes as the Trump administration shows little sign of backing down in its demands and rhetoric. Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday that trade talks should be equal and mutually beneficial.

Adding to worries, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. government was trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in allied countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies.

U.S. shoppers hit department stores for Black Friday deals, with a strong economy and rising wages driving a solid start to the holiday selling season.

Among other stocks, United Technologies Corp rose 3.0 per cent after receiving conditional approval from China’s market regulator to buy aircraft parts maker Rockwell Collins Inc. Rockwell shares jumped 9.3 per cent .

Reuters