At midday: U.S. leads world equities higher on hopes of China trade deal

Broad gains in the U.S. equity market turned global stocks higher on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said a “great deal” could be struck with China that would relieve fears of a growing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The euro wallowed near a 10-week low of 1.1352 as the dollar climbed to a 2 1/2-month peak against a basket of the world’s top six currencies.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.31 per cent. Still, the index is down nearly 10 per cent for the month.

Investors remained cautious despite the modest global gains.

“At this point, nobody can say the equity market is bottoming out. Global investor sentiment remains shaky,” said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments in Tokyo.

Market participants also kept hopes in check regarding trade.

“We don’t see the trade war being resolved any time soon,” said Rabobank’s senior macroeconomic strategist Teeuwe Mevissen. “And it comes at a time when we see all the sentiment indicators in the euro zone but also in the U.S., too, cooling down.”

Mr. Trump said during an interview with Fox News he thought there could be an agreement with China on trade, but said he had billions of dollars worth of new tariffs ready to be imposed if a deal was not possible.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.43 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 24,635.35, the S&P 500 gained 13.94 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 2,655.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.58 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 7,087.87.

The gains were broad in the U.S., with all 11 sectors of the benchmark S&P index up for the day. Trade-sensitive industrial shares rose nearly 1.2 per cent in mid-morning trading.

Canada’s main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial stocks.

At 12 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.17 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 14,771.08.

Industrials rose 1.9 per cent, the most among the eight main sectors that were trading higher. Canadian National Railway Co. was up 2.7 per cent, while Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. jumped 2.6 per cent.

The heavyweight financial sector rose 0.4 per cent. Its gains were led by Manulife Financial Corp., which rose 4.8 per cent after saying it would ask a court in Saskatchewan to dismiss claims made against it by a hedge fund.

Marijuana producers pushed health care stocks higher by 1.4 per cent. Aphria Inc. rose 6.3 per cent, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. increased 2 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, data showed the Italian economy had ground to a halt in the third quarter as both domestic demand and trade flows failed to spur growth.

The flat reading was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2014 and renewed pressure on Italy’s government debt in the bond markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.14 per cent.

The chill around China and global trade left emerging- market stocks at an 18-month low, with MSCI’s index down for a sixth day in a row.

Oil prices fell more than 1 per ent in choppy trading on Tuesday on signs of rising supply and concern that global economic growth and fuel demand would be hit by a deepening of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Brent crude futures fell $1.34 to $76.00 a barrel, a 1.7-per-cent drop. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 94 cents to $66.10 a barrel, a 1.4-per-cent decline.

Earlier in the session, Brent reached a session low of $75.09 a barrel, while WTI slumped to $65.33 a barrel. Both contracts have fallen about $10 a barrel from four-year highs reached in the first week of October.

Prices were pressured as U.S. inventories were expected to rise for a sixth straight week as other top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled potential output increases.

Oil has been caught in the global financial market slump this month, with equities under pressure from the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

Reuters