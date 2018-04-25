At midday: U.S. stocks slide for fifth day as 10-year yield tops 3%

A gauge of global equities was poised for its longest losing streak of the year on Wednesday as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields once again rose above the 3-per-cent mark, stoking concerns about rising costs that could dampen corporate earnings this year.

The benchmark 10-year note yield edged up to 3.033 per cent as jitters about growing federal borrowing spurred more selling in U.S. government debt. Should it climb above 3.041 percent, its peak in January 2014, it will likely move into territory last seen in summer 2011.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 3.0183 per cent, from 2.983 per cent late on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Yields’ climb above 3 per cent sapped demand for equities for a second straight session after major Wall Street indexes dropped more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, when large companies such as Caterpillar warned about increased costs from rising metals prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.53 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 23,938.6, the S&P 500 lost 6.4 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,628.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.18 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,994.17.

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday.

At 12 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 17.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,494.15.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.1 per cent with lower gold prices. The biggest drags to the index were Teck Resources which declined 2.6 per cent and First Quantum Minerals, down 3 per cent.

Energy stocks rose 1.3 per cent in morning trading, Imperial Oil increased 1.4 per cent, while Canadian Natural Resources was up 1.2 per cent.

Despite reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, Cenovus Energy Inc was trading up 3 per cent, recovering from a more than 6-per-cent drop earlier,

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rising debt yields could prompt portfolio managers to weigh moving money into safer fixed-income securities at the expense of riskier assets like stocks and emerging markets as the Federal Reserve continues on its path to raise benchmark U.S. interest rates.

“The markets are reacting to yields moving higher,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The new trading range will continue to cap equities from positively responding to good earnings news.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.75 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.59 per cent.

MSCI’s index was on pace for its fifth straight decline, its longest losing streak since November.

But concerns about inflation-induced costs were allayed somewhat by results from Boeing, up 2.1 per cent. The aerospace company’s profit jumped by more than half in the first quarter, surging past Wall Street forecasts, and Boeing said margins had improved at the start of 2018.

Earnings season has gotten off to a stronger start than was initially expected, with the growth rate for the quarter currently at 22 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The earnings growth expectation was 18.5 per cent at the start of April and 12.2 per cent at the start of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

All eyes will be on scandal-hit social media firm Facebook , down 0.3 per cent, when it reports results after the closing bell.

The rally in bond yields pushed the dollar to a four-month high of 91.241 against a basket of major currencies and led investors to consider whether the greenback was breaking out of a prolonged weak spell.

The dollar index was last up 0.48 per cent at 91.198, with the euro down 0.44 per cent to $1.2176.

Euro zone bond yields were pulled higher by the U.S. moves though the prospect of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday ensured a touch of caution.

Markets want to know when the ECB plans to wind down its 2.55-trillion-euro stimulus program. One policymaker, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said on Tuesday the weaker run of recent economic data was expected to pass.

U.S. crude rose on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing rising domestic fuel inventories and production, and both U.S. crude and Brent held within sight of three-year highs reached the previous day.

Supplier cutbacks, steady demand growth, geopolitical tensions and a favorable structure in the futures market have attracted record investment in oil this year.

A rise in U.S. government borrowing costs to their highest since 2013 this week has tempered some investor appetite for risk, but analysts said Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, may yet rise toward new 2018 peaks above $75 a barrel.

Brent was down just 26 cents at $73.60, just 2 per cent below the November 2014 high of $75.47 reached on Tuesday. U.S. crude futures were up 1 cent at $67.71 a barrel.

Prices briefly tested session lows after U.S. government data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week.

Crude inventories rose 2.2 million barrels in the week to April 20, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose 459,000 barrels, EIA said.

“The market is being led down by gasoline as inventories rose due to an extraordinary high level of imports and that is weighing on crude oil prices,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “Tempering some of that weakness is the record exports of crude oil and distillate fuel last week.”

Reuters