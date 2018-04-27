At midday: Wall Street flat despite Amazon surge

A gauge of world stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in Amazon as yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped for a second straight day in the wake of data on the strength of the economy.

U.S. stocks were unable to hold initial gains and held near the unchanged mark. After rising nearly 8 per cent, Amazon.com Inc shares pulled back and were last up 4.85 percent after its quarterly earnings report.

The energy sector, off 1.23 per cent, was weighed down by a 3.49-percent drop in Exxon Mobil Corp. The world’s largest publicly traded oil producer posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as weakness in its chemical and refining operations offset a boost from higher crude prices.

“The market is a little hesitant after a very strong day in response to some earnings that were taken quite positively,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

U.S. stocks had rallied on Thursday, with each of the major Wall Street indexes climbing more than 1 perc ent with strong gains in tech shares. Still, the S&P 500 was on track for a modest weekly decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.15 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 24,273.19, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,667.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.29 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 7,119.96.

Canada’s main stock index climbed slightly higher, led by financials.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 28.99 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,667.14.

The heavy weight financial sector rose 0.6 per cent, boosted by Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia , both of which were up at least 0.8 per cent.

Eight of Canada’s 10 main index sectors were higher.

The energy index was down 1.3 per cent as lower oil prices weighed on most energy companies. However, shares of Imperial Oil Ltd, which gained 4.1 percent, and Husky Energy , up about 0.2 per cent, offset some of the index losses.

Oil prices were lower on a strong dollar and over supply concerns should the United States reimpose sanctions on Iran.

European shares pulled back from earlier highs but were still on track for their fifth straight weekly climb.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.08 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.22 per cent.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined for a second straight day after hitting a four-year high earlier in the week.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.9587 per cent, from 2.99 percent late on Thursday.

But the margin between U.S. shorter-dated Treasury yields and longer-dated ones shrank as a smaller-than-expected decline in domestic economic growth in the first quarter renewed bets the Federal Reserve would stick to its rate-hike campaign to keep inflation in check.

The U.S. economy slowed in the first quarter to a 2.3 percent annual rate as consumer spending grew at its weakest pace in nearly five years, but the setback is likely temporary against the backdrop of a tightening labor market and large fiscal stimulus.

The dollar held steady after the GDP data, putting the greenback on track for its best week since November 2016. The solid week has lifted the currency to its highest level since January 11.

The dollar index rose 0.05 per cent, with the euro up 0.07 per cent to $1.2109.

Sterling slumped to its lowest since March 1 against the dollar. Data showed Britain’s economy slowed much more sharply than expected in the first quarter of 2018, slashing market expectations of a Bank of England rate hike in May.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3794, down 0.86 per cent on the day.

Reuters