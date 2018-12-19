At midday: Wall Street rises ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday after a three-day sell-off which had investors seeking safety in bonds due to mounting pessimism over world economic growth.

Crude oil futures have plummeted almost 10 percent since last Thursday while world stock markets have tumbled to 19-month lows.

Investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce one more interest rate hike at a policy meeting later in the day, but they speculated that the U.S. central bank might signal that it plans to stop tightening monetary policy.

“Financial market volatility, falling inflation expectations, and pockets of slowing growth will likely combine to produce a dovish hike in December”, BNP Paribas told clients.

MSCI’s index of stocks around the globe rose 0.7 per cent, boosted by broad gains in Europe and the U.S., though it remains down nearly 12 per cent since the start of December.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as the domestic annual inflation rate dropped sharply in November, underscoring market expectations that imminent interest rate hikes are off the table.

Lower gas prices pulled the inflation rate down to 1.7 per cent, below the Bank of Canada’s 2.0-per-cent target for the first time in 10 months.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.73 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 14,489.22.

The biggest gainer among the 11 major sectors was the energy sector’s 1.3-per-cent rise. Vermilion Energy Inc. was up 6.2 per cent, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. jumped 5.6 per cent.

Tech stocks jumped 1 per cent with Constellation Software Inc. and Shopify Inc. rising 3.1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

Home Capital Group Inc. fell 12.4 per cent, the most on TSX, after Berkshire Hathaway decided to substantially exit from investment in Canada’s biggest alternative lender.

U.S. stocks climbed 0.7 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by the technology sector, while banks rose ahead of a much anticipated Federal Reserve announcement that investors hope will point to a more moderate pace of interest rate hikes next year, which could spark a year-end rally.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the fourth time this year when its two-day policy meeting ends at 2 p.m. ET, but the focus will be on whether it will still hint at three hikes next year as it did in September.

Fed funds futures are pricing in only one more rate rise next year. The latest Reuters poll showed economists expect two rate hikes, with the probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years jumping to 40 per cent.

The S&P financials index — the worst performing among the 11 S&P sectors this month — rose 1.17 per cent, with rate-sensitive banks gaining 1.05 per cent.

The technology sector, down for the fourth month in a row after leading a rally earlier in the year, rose 0.6 per cent and gave the biggest boost to the markets.

All 11 sectors were higher. Energy stocks led with a 1.63 percent jump as oil prices steadied, while the smallest gains were in the defensive utilities, real estate and consumer staples indexes.

“I think investors are positioning themselves for a year-end rally, because in the short term markets are over-sold,” said Matt Watson, portfolio manager with James Advantage Funds in Alpha, Ohio.

“Everyone is hoping that their (Fed’s) press conference and their statement is dovish, which means that we will see fewer rate hikes next year than we did this year.”

A rough couple of months have pushed all three major indexes more than 10 percent below recent highs, into what is known as correction territory, and that has sparked calls, including from President Donald Trump, for the Fed to hold fire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 169.60 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 23,845.24, the S&P 500 was up 18.32 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 2,564.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 41.07 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 6,824.98.

Microsoft Corp’s 1.4-per-cent gain gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The biggest drag on the two indexes was Facebook Inc’s 1.8-per-cent slide.

That came after the New York Times reported Facebook allowed some companies far greater access to data than it had disclosed, although the social media company said the access was only after user permission.

FedEx Corp, seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy, sank 10 per cent, on course for its biggest one-day drop in 10 years, after slashing its 2019 forecast blaming an economic slowdown.

Micron Technology Inc fell 4.1 per cent after giving a tepid forecast that exacerbated fears that the chip boom was fizzling out.

The latest jolt on the growth front came from Japan, which said its export growth slowed to a crawl in November, an ominous signal for the trade-focused economy.

Logistics and delivery firm FedEx, considered a bellwether for the world economy, slashed 2019 forecasts, noting “ongoing deceleration” in global growth.

“It’s a confluence of several important factors: the market is adjusting its outlook on growth and there is a consensus we will see a slowdown. More importantly, the market is adjusting to the idea this will translate into lower earnings growth,” said Norman Villamin, chief investment officer for private banking at Union Bancaire Privee in Zurich.

“It’s being complicated by the tightening liquidity situation with the Fed expected to move today and the ECB having signaled the end of its (stimulus)”.

Expectations of a Fed pause and the equity sell-off have sent 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest since August. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.8156 per cent, from 2.823 per cent late on Tuesday.

Yields in Japan and Australia also reached multi-month lows.

The dollar index fell 0.49 per cent, with the euro up 0.57 per cent to $1.1426.