Futures tied to Canada’s resources-heavy main stock index indicated a higher open on Wednesday as prices of iron ore and most base metals advanced, driven by upbeat Chinese data heading into the last few trading days of the calendar year. Futures tied to Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued, after the S&P 500 rose close to its all-time high in the previous session on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates as early as March.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 7:12 a.m. ET (1212 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were subdued.

Prices of most base metals and iron ore advanced as market participants reacted to robust industrial data in China amid the expectation of economic stimulus and robust demand.

Gold prices hovered near their highest level in almost three weeks, while crude oil prices edged lower after rallying in the previous session.

Energy and materials companies combined make up just over 30% of the benchmark Canadian stock index.

Trading is expected to be light as traders return from an extended Christmas break, with only a few trading days left in 2023.

The benchmark Canadian index eyes a near 8% rise for the year, with information technology on track to be the best-performing sector this year.

Global markets have rallied since mid-December when the Federal Reserve hinted at rate cuts next year. However, the Bank of Canada (BoC) did not share a similar outlook.

On Wall Street Wednesday, premarket trading volumes were low, with most participants away on year-end holidays and due to a lack of any strong cues, except the U.S. weekly jobless claims data expected on Thursday.

An eight-week rally in the main indexes went into overdrive two weeks ago after the Fed signaled the end of its rate hike cycle and opened the door to potential rate cuts in 2024.

“Equities look set to end the year in buoyant form as the disinflation theme continues to fuel the rally in global risk assets,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM.

U.S. markets extended a rally on Tuesday in light trading, a day after the Christmas holiday, with the benchmark index near its highest close since January 2022. It is now on track to post its biggest quarterly gain in three years.

Closing above the 4,796.56 level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since touching the bear market nadir, the closing low reached in October 2022.

“Once the Santa high fades, the hangover will hit,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

At 6:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis remained unchanged, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 point, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.75 points.

Among individual movers, shares of Bit Digital were up 9.3% in premarket trading as the U.S.-based bitcoin miner plans to double its mining operating fleet to about 6.0 ether per second in 2024.

Coherus BioSciences rose 35.8% after the company said the U.S. FDA has approved its drug delivery device for its infection-fighting treatment.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,064.5; +0.2%

US crude: $75.06; -0.7%

Brent crude: $80.58; -0.6%

