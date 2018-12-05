At the open: TSX bounces back with broad-based gains

Global stocks tumbled to one-week lows on Wednesday, as declines by long-dated U.S. bond yields and a renewal of trade concerns stoked fears of a downturn in the United States, the world’s largest economy.

U.S. markets are closed to mark former President George H.W. Bush’s death, but the effect of Wall Street’s turmoil in the previous session, when New York-listed shares tumbled more than 3 per cent, was felt in Asia and Europe.

That pushed MSCI’s all-country index down 0.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Conversely, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index was up 111.99 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 115.27 amid broad-based gains.

Energy stocks jumped 1.2 per cent with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. both rising 1.9 per cent.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, as the greenback broadly declined and global stocks weakened on a renewal of worries about trade tensions.

The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies and global stocks tumbled to one-week lows as declines by long-dated U.S. bond yields and concern about a trade dispute between the United States and China stoked fear of a downturn in the United States.

The Bank of Canada has worried that the trade dispute is weighing on global growth and commodity prices.

Money markets and a strong majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent, after it hiked the rate in October for the fifth time since July 2017.

The interest rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at 1.3275 to the greenback, or 75.33 U.S. cents.

The currency, which last week touched a five-month low at 1.3360, traded in a narrow range of 1.3253 to 1.3295.

Tuesday’s declines came just a day after an equity surge driven by optimism that China and the United States would sort out their trade dispute. Then President Donald Trump threatened “major tariffs” on Chinese imports if his administration failed to reach an effective trade deal with Beijing.

“As I look into next year, most expectations for further gains have been pared back. Investors have gone from extended bullishness at the start of the year on equities to an uncomfortable neutrality,” said Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson.

Trump’s comments, alongside the drop in U.S. stocks and bond yields, pushed Asian shares outside Japan 1.5 per cent lower. Shanghai markets fell 0.6 per cent, their losses limited by Chinese officials expressing confidence that a trade deal would be clinched on time.

But European losses were trimmed as the session continued, with a pan-European index down 0.75 per cent compared with falls of over one percent earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Global equities have been shaken by fears of a recession, fanned by the flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve -- a phenomenon in which longer-dated debt yields fall faster than their shorter-dated counterparts.

Such an inversion of two-year and 10-year yields, when 10-year bonds yield less than their two-year debt, has preceded every U.S. recession in the past 50 years.

“The market decline in the U.S. overnight and the flattening of the yield curve reflect that economic growth momentum is taking over as the primary concern for investors,” Tai Hui, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management told clients.

So far, 10-year yields are clinging to an 11-basis-point margin over the two-year, although it was the smallest one in over a decade.

The flattening of the curve gained momentum after last week’s signal by the Federal Reserve that it may be nearing an end to its three-year rate-increase cycle. It has spread to the euro zone, where the German 2-10 yield curve hit its flattest since mid-2017 at 85.70 basis points.

German 10-year yields slipped to six-month lows of 0.247 per cent before rising back to 0.259 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

Italian bonds extended their rally, with two-year yields falling 10 bps to 4 1/2-month lows after a cabinet official raised hopes that the government could cut nearly four billion euros from its 2019 budget plans.

Markets are also bracing for more news on the Brexit front. British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered embarrassing defeats on Tuesday, the start of five days of parliamentary debate over her plans to leave the European Union.

The pound rose off 17-month lows of $1.2659 hit on Tuesday to around $1.2780, up 0.3 per cent on the day, amid creeping optimism that Britain could opt to stay in the EU after all.

Economists at JP Morgan reckon the odds of Britain staying in the EU have increased to 40 per cent from 20 per cent previously, after the European Court of Justice’s advocate general said Britain should be allowed to unilaterally revoke its departure notice.

The dollar has been undermined by the bond market moves and recession fears, but it has recovered from two-week lows against a basket of currencies to trade around 97, 0.10 percent lower on the day.

It rose 0.1 percent to 112.9 yen after losing 0.75 percent the previous day against the safe-haven Japanese currency.

Oil recouped some of its early losses on Wednesday, echoing a modest recovery in global equities, but concern about the outlook for global growth and evidence of yet more crude supply kept gains in check.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, with partner countries such as Russia, meets on Thursday to discuss a potential cut in crude output.

In the face of a growing supply overhang, it will be keen to avert the kind of build-up in global oil inventories that sent prices on a 19-month long decline starting in late 2014.

After reaching a truce on trade over the weekend, the United States and China appeared once again to be at loggerheads after President Donald Trump threatened “major tariffs” on Chinese imports if the two failed to reach an effective deal.

Stock markets tumbled, taking cyclical assets such as oil with them, as the renewed tension rekindled fears of a global recession. Those concerns were reflected by a sharp drop in longer-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Brent crude futures were down 22 cents on the day at $61.86 a barrel, but above a session low of $60.80, while U.S. futures had eased 6 cents to $53.19.

The oil price rallied by nearly 10 per cent over Monday’s and Tuesday’s sessions, but has now retraced half of those gains.

“Oil sentiment is very fragile given clear event risk at play,” Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“The optimism that emerged following the G20 summit with some progress in U.S./China trade relations and the announcements of producer cooperation ... gave way very quickly.”

Reuters