At the open: TSX dips as energy shares drag

Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.91 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,085.9.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showed stronger-than-expected growth in manufacturing sales and the Trump administration said it was pushing for a deal on a revamped NAFTA.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian factory sales rose 1.4 per cent in March, surpassing the 1.2-per-cent gain expected by economists, and February’s increase was upwardly revised to 2.7 per cent from a previously reported 1.9 perc ent, Statistics Canada said.

The United States is pushing for a deal in negotiations on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement and President Donald Trump is committed to getting a better agreement with Canada and Mexico, the White House said on Wednesday.

Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could benefit if a NAFTA deal is reached.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.2834 to the greenback, or 77.92 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of $1.2832 to $1.2878.

Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in retail stocks led by Macy’s offset losses in energy and financial shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.91 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 24,722.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.17 points, or 0.04 pe rcent, at 2,712.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 4.59 points, or 0.06 perc ent, to 7,356.22 at the opening bell.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

North Korea threw next month’s summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump into doubt, threatening weeks of diplomatic progress by saying it may reconsider if Washington insists it unilaterally gives up its nuclear weapons.

The country’s threat to cancel the June 12 summit in Singapore adds to the jitters in the market, which is already dealing with China-U.S. trade tensions and inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq recorded their biggest one-day percentage drop in three weeks on Tuesday after strong retail sales data stoked inflation worries.

“Traders are looking for some stability coming off of the sharp decline yesterday,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“(They are) looking for a little more visibility coming from the trade front with China even as concern over inflation keeps rearing its head.”

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield spiked above the key 3-per-cent level to its highest since July 2011 on Tuesday after the retail data. It was last at 3.0613 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal funds futures implied that traders saw a 54-per-cent chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise rates for a fourth time by year-end.

Macy’s 7.5-per-cent jump after reporting a much better-than-expected rise in same-store sales in the first quarter, helped shares of other retailers. J. C. Penney, Kohl’s and Nordstrom were all up more than 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Oil fell on Wednesday ahead of an anticipated rise in U.S. crude inventory that could provide more evidence that demand may be slowing in spite of ongoing crude output cuts by producer group OPEC and imminent U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Brent crude futures were last down 65 cents at $77.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 32 cents to $70.99 a barrel, leaving the spread between the two just shy of a 2015 high of $7 a barrel.

Physical crude markets are sagging under the weight of unsold barrels of oil, while the 50-percent rise in the oil price in the last year is encouraging major companies such as ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, BP and Total to increase output.

“Aggregate production - both actual and projected - is growing for the majors,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report published on Tuesday.

Spot crude oil cargo prices are at their steepest discounts to futures prices in years as sellers are struggling to find buyers for West African, Russian and Kazakh cargoes, while pipeline bottlenecks trap supply in west Texas and Canada.

The bottleneck in North America likely contributed to a 4.9 million barrel rise in U.S. crude oil inventories, to 435.6 million barrels, that the private American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday.

“The API inventory data in the U.S. fits with ... a topping pattern – or at least a decent pause – for oil prices at the moment,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Reuters