At the open: TSX dips as energy shares drag

Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as a fall in crude oil prices dragged down energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 15.36 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,592.52.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected domestic economic growth in February offset a drop in oil prices and broader gains for the greenback.

The Canadian economy grew 0.4 per cent in February, Statistics Canada said, a sign that first-quarter growth could be stronger than the Bank of Canada is predicting. Analysts had forecast February gross domestic product would increase by 0.3 percent.

The Bank of Canada has hiked interest rates three times since July. But recent comments by central bank officials have been seen as dovish by some investors.

Chances of a hike at the May 30 interest rate announcement have been dialed back to about 25 per cent from nearly 50 per cent in mid-April, data from the overnight index swaps market showed.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will give a speech on Tuesday to the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. The central bank will release his prepared remarks at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, slid as the U.S. dollar remained near a four-month high.

The U.S. dollar surged into positive territory for 2018 and broke past key levels against several currencies as a divergence between growth and the interest rate outlook versus other countries spurred investors to chase the greenback higher.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1.2836 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of $1.2822 to $1.2879.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after disappointing results from Pfizer, while concerns about inflation, rising costs and protectionist policies remained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.86 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 24,117.29. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.41 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,643.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.62 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,053.65 at the opening bell

Trading volumes could remain light as most financial centers across Europe and Asia were closed on account of May Day.

U.S. equity index futures got some reprieve overnight after President Donald Trump postponed the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until June 1, and reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

The decision comes ahead of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s highly anticipated trip to China later this week to discuss trade issues.

“You had the tariff news, but that may have already been baked in,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“It causes the same amount of uncertainty, you had worse-than-expected revenue from Pfizer, and there might be some caution ahead of Apple results.”

Pfizer fell 2.3 per cent after the largest U.S. drugmaker’s quarterly revenue missed estimates. Merck shares also dipped slightly despite profit beating estimates and the company lifting earnings forecast for the year.

Apple, the world’s biggest publicly traded company, comes out with results after market closes on Tuesday. All eyes will be on the earnings report as recent warnings from some chipmakers, on softening demand for iPhones and other top-end models, took a toll on Apple’s shares.

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Although no change in policy rates is expected, investors will watch for clues on whether three more rate hikes are due for the rest of 2018.

A rally in oil and other commodity prices have raised fears about higher raw material costs. Some companies, including Caterpillar and Procter & Gamble, have flagged such concerns this earnings season.

Oil prices which are near 2014 highs, surged on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented what he called evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program.

The prices were slightly down on Tuesday on worries that Trump would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Copper, which is highly attuned to China’s economy, hit its lowest in three weeks at $6,752 a tonne, accelerating downwards after it broke below its 200-day moving average at $6,800.

Gold, meanwhile, hit a six-week low of $1,307.40 an ounce, as the dollar strength and bets on higher interest rates kept it on the slide having already gone dropped through its 100-day moving average.

“Investors are buying dollars and this is adding pressure,” ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said. “Almost 50 percent of traders (are) expecting a fourth raise (in U.S. interest rates) by the end of the year.”