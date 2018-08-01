At the open: TSX dips as oil falls, trade worries rise

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, pressured by escalating trade tensions and losses in energy shares after oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 43.28 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 16,390.73.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the currency held onto recent gains ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision, despite the potential for escalated global trade tensions.

A source said the White House was about to propose higher tariffs on $200-billion in Chinese imports, perhaps sparking a new round of trade hostilities.

Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The country has its own trade feud with the United States and is also in talks with the U.S. and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexican negotiators are optimistic about the possibility of getting a NAFTA deal and are hopeful of progress in coming days, the country’s deputy economy minister said ahead of a second ministerial meeting in Washington later this week.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged but solid economic growth combined with rising inflation are likely keep it on track for another two hikes this year.

The Canadian dollar , which rose 1 per cent in July, was trading near flat at $1.3005 to the greenback, or 76.89 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.3000 to $1.3034.

On Wednesday, the loonie touched its strongest in nearly seven weeks at $1.2985 after data showing stronger-than-expected growth in the domestic economy boosted bets for another Bank of Canada interest rate hike this year.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Apple’s strong earnings boosted technology companies and helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.44 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 25,461.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,821.17. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.03 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,701.82 at the opening bell.

Apple jumped over 4.3 per cent to an all-time high, after posting quarterly results that far exceeded Wall Street targets, helped by its pricey iPhone X, and forecasting revenue above expectations for the fall.

The results come as disappointing reports from companies such as Facebook and Netflix — part of the so-called FAANG group stocks — have fanned worries over the growth of high-flying technology companies.

“Apple stock move and its results will be positive, but whether that is a long-lasting effect on the tech sector is a question that cannot be answered,” Frederick said.

FAANG members Facebook, Netflix, Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet were trading up between 0.10 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

Oil extended losses on Wednesday to fall below $72 a barrel, pressured by an industry report that U.S. stockpiles of crude rose unexpectedly and higher OPEC production, adding to indications of more ample supply.

Concern of an imminent escalation in the trade war between the United Sates and China pressured equities and boosted the U.S. dollar, and also weighed on oil as slowing economies would curb demand.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.8 million. The U.S. government’s supply report is due on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped $1.31 to $72.90 a barrel, having fallen as low as $72.66. U.S. crude was down $1.05 at $67.71.

“A fresh dose of price angst has come from an unexpected source,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “The U.S. has been flying the flag for the drawdown in global oil stockpiles, yet the rebalancing paused abruptly last week,” he said, referring to the API report.

Last month, Brent fell more than 6 per cent and U.S. crude slumped about 7 per cent, the biggest monthly declines for both benchmarks since July 2016.

Oil also slipped on more ample supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and other allies, decided in June to ease supply cuts that had been in place since 2017. OPEC production reached a 2018 high in July, a Reuters survey found on Monday.

Kuwait confirmed on Wednesday it had increased production in July. Output is currently 2.8 million barrels per day, its oil minister said, an increase of 100,000 bpd from June’s average.

Signs that a supply disruption in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea could be resolved also weighed on prices.

