At the open: TSX dips with material shares

Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Tuesday as lower gold prices weighed on shares of precious metal miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 12.62 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 16,072.99.

The Canadian dollar hit a nearly one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly rose and investors weighed prospects of a deadline being met for a new NAFTA trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed a rise in U.S. retail sales and the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield climbed further above the 3 percent threshold to its highest since July 2011.

Mexico’s economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said he does not expect to meet a deadline set for Thursday to reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement that could be presented to the current U.S. Congress.

Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could benefit if a NAFTA deal is reached.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7 per cent lower at $1.2899 to the greenback, or 77.53 U.S. cents. The loonie hit its weakest level since Wednesday at $1.2906.

Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday on concerns over lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and investors assessing U.S. retail sales data that showed moderate gains last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.86 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 24,809.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.54 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,718.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.01 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,361.30 at the opening bell.

The United States and China are still “very far apart” on resolving trade frictions, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said, as a second round of high-level talks were set to begin in Washington.

Adding to the trade woes, Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said he does not expect to meet a deadline this Thursday to reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement that could be presented to the U.S. Congress.

U.S. retail sales increased a moderate 0.3 per cent in April, compared with an upwardly revised 0.8 percent surge in March, as rising gasoline prices weighed on discretionary spending, the Commerce Department said.

However, the rise in core retail sales, which excluded automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, showed consumer spending appeared on track to accelerate after slowing sharply in the first quarter.

Following the data, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 3.037 per cent, a key breakout level, before gaining further to 3.043 per cent, their highest since July 2011.

“It’s a combination of less good news from China trade situation, a bit of a seasonal miss on Home Depot and tick up in the yield on 10-year that conspires to be the story ... and unraveled some of that positive feeling we had yesterday,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in Boston.

“The (retail sales) data is impressive, the yield on the 10-year is reflective of that, and that we get further noise on 3 percent and that becomes an issue.”

Shares of Home Depot Inc slipped 2.2 per cent in early trading after the No.1 U.S. home improvement chain missed Wall Street forecasts for sales at established stores as an unusually long winter hit demand for typical spring products.

Smaller rival Lowe’s was down 1.1 per cent.

World stocks fell on Tuesday as investors digested soft Chinese economic data and a lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, though oil companies were a bright spot as crude hit a three-and-a-half-year high.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.3 per cent.

European stocks snapped early losses, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising 0.2 per cent and helped by oil stocks , that rose by nearly a percent.

The UK’s FTSE 100 and Italy’s FTSE MIB, both of which have high weightings to energy stocks, rose by 0.4 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 per cent, after China reported weaker-than-expected investment and retail sales in April and a drop in home sales, clouding its economic outlook even as policymakers try to navigate debt risks and defuse a heated trade row with the United States.

Oil prices hit a 3-1/2-year high on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and planned U.S. sanctions against Iran that are likely to restrict crude oil exports from one of the biggest producers in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, rose to as much as $79.22 per barrel, its highest level since November 2014.

“Oil prices are touching fresh multi-year highs as robust demand prospects coupled with a tense geopolitical backdrop make for a potent bullish cocktail,” said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokers PVM Oil Associates.

Reuters