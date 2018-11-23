At the open: TSX dips with oil prices

North American stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.56 per cent, or 84.87 points, at 15,006.71 in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 24,336.40.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 2,633.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.74 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 6,919.52 at the opening bell.

Volumes are likely to be thin in a shortened trading session on Friday that will see the U.S. stock market close at 1 p.m. ET. The markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Benchmark Brent crude was down nearly 5 per cent even as oil producers considered cutting production to stem a rising global surplus.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp fell more than 2.3 per cent each in early trading, while oilfield services providers Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co dropped more than 3 per cent. Marathon Oil Corp shed 4.7 per cent.

“The post-holiday abbreviated session is looking bleak as the futures point to a weak opening with crude prices tumbling in early pre-market trading,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The Nasdaq, which has lost 3.8 per cent so far this week, is on course for its biggest weekly decline since late March as worries about a cooling global economy and peaking corporate earnings have led investors to sell high-growth names, particularly in the technology sector.

Investors will be focusing on the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, where U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to hold talks amid a worsening trade dispute between the two countries that has weighed on financial markets and sparked fears of a global slowdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The high-stakes meeting comes as the Trump administration shows little sign of backing down in its demands and rhetoric. Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Friday that trade talks should be equal and mutually beneficial.

Adding to worries, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. government was trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in allied countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies.

Retail stocks will be in focus as U.S. shoppers hit department stores for Black Friday deals, with a strong economy and rising wages driving a solid start to the holiday selling season.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year on Friday, on course for their biggest one-month decline since late 2014, even as oil producers considered cutting production to try to stem a rising global surplus.

Oil supply, led by U.S. producers, is growing more quickly than demand and to ward off a build-up of unused fuel such as the one that emerged in 2015, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to start trimming output after a meeting planned for Dec. 6.

But this has done little so far to prop up prices. The value of a barrel of oil has dropped by around 20 percent so far in November, in a seven-week streak of losses.

Story continues below advertisement

Benchmark Brent crude oil fell $3.26 a barrel, or 5.2 per cent, to $59.34, its lowest since October 2017. Brent was trading around $59.60, down $3.00.

U.S. light crude lost $4.00, or 7.3 per cent, to touch a low of $50.63 a barrel, also the weakest since October 2017.

“Oil bears have re-asserted their authority,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil. “The weakness is the continuation of the prevailing bearish sentiment aided a little bit by the stronger dollar.”

Volatility has spiked to its highest since late 2016, as investors have rushed to buy protection against further steep price declines.

Volatility, a measure of investor demand for a particular option, has jumped above 60 percent for very bearish near-term sell options, double what it was two weeks ago.

Oil production has surged this year. The International Energy Agency expects non-OPEC output alone to rise by 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) this year. Oil demand next year, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 1.3 million bpd.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters