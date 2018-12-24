At the open: TSX drops as energy shares slip

Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Monday, pressured by declines in energy stocks following lower crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 77.64 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 13,857.8.

U.S. stocks fell at open in a shortened session on Monday, with investors digesting a raft of news from Washington over the weekend amid the benchmark S&P 500’s worst December since the Great Depression.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.09 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 22,317.28.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.06 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 2,400.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.51 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 6,278.49 at open.

Trading volumes are expected to remain muted, with markets closing at 1:00 p.m. ET ahead of Christmas holiday on Tuesday, and that could exaggerate market movements.

A bruising December for the U.S. markets – triggered by concerns over a partial federal government shutdown, the U.S.-China trade dispute and interest rate hikes – has put the S&P 500 on pace for its biggest monthly percentage decline since 2008.

The Nasdaq is down nearly 22 per cent from its record high close in late August and formally in a bear market. The S&P and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also not far off those levels, having sunk 17.5 per cent and 16.3 per cent, respectively, from their closing highs.

With the equity markets in free fall, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with the chief executive officers of the six largest U.S. banks, who confirmed they have enough liquidity to continue lending and that “the markets continue to function properly.”

The drop in markets picked up last week after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the fourth time this year and said it would largely continue with its rate hike path and slim down its vast holdings of bonds, draining the easy money that has helped power the stock market’s decade-long bull run.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has criticized the Fed for raising rates and reports over the weekend suggested he had privately discussed firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Mnuchin later said Trump does not believe he has the power to remove Powell.

“It is unusual for the U.S. president to dictate the Federal Reserve and it is harmful for Trump to look into the ways of firing the chairman of the Fed. It will only shatter the market confidence further,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

Mnuchin will convene a call on Monday with the president’s Working Group on financial markets, which includes Powell and the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The group, formed following the stock market crash of October 1987, is known more commonly as the “Plunge Protection Team” and met in 2009 in the latter stages of the financial crisis.

Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, said the Treasury and the Fed do not want to be caught off guard as they were during the 2008 housing crisis and financial crisis.

“We should feel comfort that there’s a system in place now to say, ‘Hey, we may be going through another recession. If the worst case scenario is about to happen, let’s make sure we aren’t the reason for it’,” said Dollarhide.

“Mnuchin is the perfect man for the job and I feel comfortable knowing he’s in there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dollarhide said macro factors such as trade and slowing global economy were hurting the market more than Washington.

“It’s almost like death by a million paper cuts. There’s not one really big story, not one really big threat that threatens to derail us, derail our economy. Just a bunch of little things.”

European shares fell on Monday as worries over a prolonged government shutdown and the position of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added to angst about slowing economic growth, keeping stocks set for their biggest yearly loss in a decade

Activity was thin, however, with many markets closed or trading for a half-day only before the Christmas holiday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent, while France’s CAC and Spain’s IBEX eased 1.45 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Germany’s DAX and Italy’s FTSE MIB were shut.

Story continues below advertisement

“Markets still under pressure from last week’s more hawkish Fed update, exacerbating fears about slowing growth and more expensive refinancing following years of stimulus,” said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets.

European shares are down nearly 14 per cent year-to-date and on track for their worst year since 2008, having fallen back to a two-year-low on last week’s rate outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Oil fell on Monday, in line with another decline across global stock markets, which came under pressure from concern about a U.S. government shutdown and a worsening world economy.

The price of oil has already fallen by more than 30 percent so far this quarter to its lowest since the third quarter of 2017, as investors have grown increasingly wary of the impact to global growth, and crude demand, from an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

The U.S. Senate has been unable to break an impasse over U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, and a senior official said the shutdown could continue until Jan. 3.

Investors have flocked to perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and government debt, at the expense of crude oil and stocks.

Brent crude futures were last down 43 cents at $53.39 a barrel, having fallen from a session high of $54.66, while U.S. crude futures lost 73 cents to trade at $44.86.

Brent fell 11 per cent last week and hit its lowest since September 2017, while U.S. futures slid to their lowest since July 2017, bringing the decline in the two contracts to 35 percent so far this quarter.

“Today is going to be a market of very thin liquidity and we don’t have strong convictions in such market conditions. Brent has managed to break 55.00 $/bbl at the end of last week, the short-term momentum is negative,” Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

Reuters