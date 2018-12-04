At the open: TSX drops on doubts over U.S.-China trade truce

Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.39 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 15,229.59.

U.S. stocks also opened lower amid trade concerns, while a flattening U.S. yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.87 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 25,752.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.94 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,782.43. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.57 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 7,407.95 at the opening bell.

Wall Street rallied on Monday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to hold off on new tariffs for 90 days, offering relief to a market that has been clouded for much of the year by the prospect of an all-out trade war.

However, different dates from the White House regarding start of the three-month trade ceasefire and skepticism over an actual resolution in the agreed negotiating window dampened the mood.

Traders were questioning the recent trade agreement as “it isn’t very clear on what both sides agreed to, other than just a temporary truce,” Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida said.

The short end of the U.S. yield curve also inverted for the first time since 2007, and the yield curve between the benchmark 2-year and 10-year notes remained at the flattest in over a decade.

Investors typically demand higher yields to commit money for longer periods of time. When short-term yields move higher it can imply doubts about the immediate future, and an inversion of the yield curve has preceded past recessions.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains ahead of expected output cuts by producer cartel OPEC and a reduction in Canadian supply.

Brent crude oil jumped by $1.89 or 3 percent to a high of $63.58 before slipping back to trade around $62.25, up 56 cents by 1425 GMT.

U.S. light crude was last up 20 cents at $53.15 after earlier gaining more than 3 percent to an intraday high of $54.55 a barrel.

Both benchmarks climbed by around 4 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed at a meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized nations (G20) to pause an escalating trade dispute.

“Buying pressures remain at the fore of the energy complex as market players keenly await fresh supply curbs,” said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Thursday in Vienna to agree output policy and will discuss its strategy with producers outside OPEC, including Russia.

OPEC and its allies are working towards a deal to reduce output by at least 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources have told Reuters, adding that they were still talking to Russia about the extent of its production cuts.

However Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih said it was too soon to be certain that OPEC and other oil exporters would cut production because the terms of a deal remain unresolved.

Al-Falih said he thought the market was oversupplied but he cautioned that all members of OPEC and its allies needed to come together for a cut to go ahead.

“A cut in OPEC and Russia production of 1.3 bpd will be required to reverse the ongoing counter-seasonally large increase in inventories,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

