At the open: TSX edges up at open as energy, material shares gain

Canada’s main stock index edged up at open on Thursday, helped by shares in materials and energy sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 10.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,182.1.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 1.6 per cent after its fourth-quarter financial results fell short of expectations.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to U.S.-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 25,343.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.

A dovish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell lifted world stocks to their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday, but an uncompromising tone from U.S. President Trump on trade dampened optimism.

Europe’s leading euro zone index gave up some of its earlier gains but remained 0.4 per cent higher, with tech, mining and autos sectors - the worst hit by recent losses - scoring the biggest gains.

“The messaging from the U.S. over the last four weeks has been characteristically erratic,” said David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers.

The market is closely watching a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on Saturday at which the leaders are expected to discuss trade.

Investors say a sustained market rally following the summit would hinge on there being substantive concessions from Trump, in particular whether Xi can persuade Trump to postpone a sharp tariff hike on Chinese goods due to take effect Jan. 1.

“If Trump were able to get those additional concessions from China at this meeting, and announce certainly no trade deal, but... a commitment to further negotiations to work towards a deal and in the interim not see further escalation, then that’s something markets would latch onto,” Page added.

U.S. stocks had enjoyed a strong rally on Wednesday after Powell said U.S. interest rates were “just below” neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably “a long way” from that point.

“Given the volatility you’ve seen recently, it’s probably quite reasonable to expect a little bit of a bounce. That being said, given the headwinds out there I can’t see it being sustained,” said Gary Waite, portfolio manager at Walker Crips in London.

Powell’s comments briefly pushed the U.S. 10-year bond yield below the psychologically key 3-per-cent level earlier on Thursday, its lowest level since mid-September.

The yield, which had risen as high as 3.25 per cent earlier this month, inched back to 3.02 per cent.

The dollar, which has outperformed bonds and the S&P 500 this year, benefiting from rising interest rates and safe-haven flows triggered by global trade tensions, fell back after Powell spoke. Following an overnight 0.6-per-cent slide, it was flat around 96.8 against a basket of currencies.

European bonds too rallied across the board, with German 10-year yields hitting a three-month low of 0.322 per cent, down 3 basis points on the day.

Italy’s borrowing costs slipped too, with 10-year yields dipping around 2 bps. A bond auction enjoyed much better buying interest than at last week’s deal targeting retail investors as the government has shown signs it could compromise with the European Union on its budget deficit target.

Debt costs at the auction fell to their lowest in two months, with 10-year yields at 3.24 per cent, down from 3.36 per cent at October’s auction, while five-year yields tumbled 23 bps versus last month.

Italy’s yield spread over Germany -- effectively the premium investors require to hold Italian risk -- tightened to 290 bps .

On currency markets, the euro edged 0.2 per cent higher at $1.1370 after advancing 0.7 perc ent the previous day.

Sterling lost 0.4 per cent to $1.2771 against the dollar after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned a disorderly Brexit could trigger a worse economic downturn for the UK than the financial crisis.

In commodities, oil prices reversed course and rose after sources said Russia had accepted the need for cuts in production together with OPEC.

Brent crude rose 51 cents to $59.27 per barrel. It has slumped 21 per cent this month, during which it fell to a 13-month trough of $58.41.

Emerging market stocks hit a three-week high, with the index up 0.7 per cent as investors bought back into risky assets. An index of emerging currencies surged 1.4 per cent to a 10-day high.

