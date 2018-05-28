At the open: TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices pressured energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 31.49 points, or 0.2 pe rcent, to 16,044.18, shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.2989 to the greenback, or 76.99 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest since May 8 at $1.2996.

On Friday, the loonie had its biggest slide in more than two months as the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, tumbled.

The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies after Italy’s president set the country on a path to fresh elections, pressuring the euro . Foreign exchange trading volumes were low due to holidays in Britain and the United States.

The Bank of Canada will probably hold interest rates steady this week as uncertain trade policy and indebted consumers necessitate caution, but firmer price and wage inflation will prompt two increases in the second half of 2018, a Reuters poll predicted.

European stocks gave up early gains and bond yields recovered from lows as early elections loomed in Italy after the anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties abandoned plans to form a government.

European stocks were a mixed bag, after Asian shares mostly gained on signs the United States and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit.

Early in the European session, the euro, Italy’s government debt and its FTSE MIB stock index all rose in opening trades. But those gains quickly dissipated.

European stocks were trading flat on the day and Italian bond yields were up 3 basis points on concern new elections would turn into a debate on euro membership.

“We doubt this rally in markets has legs as what this means is that the next election in Italy becomes a referendum vote on euro membership,” said Frederik Ducrozet, senior European economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to ask former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli on Monday to head a stopgap government. He will meet Cottarelli on Monday, an official said.

His refusal to accept as economy minister Paolo Savona, who had threatened to pull Italy out of the euro, forced the 5-Star and the League to abandon efforts to form a government.

The euro initially rallied 0.6 percent to $1.1728, pulling itself above 6 1/2-month lows, but headed back towards the day’s lows to trade only 0.1 per cent higher at $1.1655.

The single currency strengthened by 0.8 per cent against the Swiss franc, rebounding from near three-month lows to trade at 1.1629, but also gave up much of those gains.

Italian 10-year bond yields had dropped 10 basis points to 2.35 per cent in early trade, coming off one-year highs, but investors quickly booked profits, pushing yields up 3 basis points on the day.

Italy’s FTSE MIB index turned negative on the day after climbing 1.4 percent earlier as financials and utilities stocks surged.

“If there are new elections in autumn, then the populists are likely to get a stronger share and a more extreme mandate,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International.

Europe’s STOXX 600, and Germany’s DAX were flat on the day. MSCI’s main European index was down 0.1 per cent while its Asian counterpart rose 0.4 per cent as a retreat in oil prices from record highs helped sentiment.

Oil prices extended losses on Monday as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they may increase supplies while U.S. production gains show no signs of slowing.

Brent crude futures stood at $75.39 a barrel, down $1.05 from the previous close and after touching a three-week low of $74.49 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.85, down $1.03, after hitting a six-week low of $65.80.

The spread between the two contracts reached $9.38 a barrel, its widest since March 2015.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia began withholding 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of supplies in 2017 to tighten the market and prop up prices that in 2016 fell to their lowest in more than a decade at less than $30 a barrel.

Prices have soared since the start of the cuts last year, with Brent breaking through $80 this month, triggering concerns that high prices could crimp economic growth and stoke inflation.

“The pace of the recent rise in oil prices has sparked a debate among investors on whether this poses downside risks to global growth,” Chetan Ahya, chief economist at U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, wrote in a weekend note.

To address potential supply shortfalls Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of producer cartel OPEC, and top producer Russia have been in talks about easing the cuts and raising oil production by 1 million bpd.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said that a return to October 2016 production levels, the baseline for the current supply pact, is one of the options for easing curbs.

“Given that our crude balance is short some 825,000 bpd over [the second half of the year], a gradual increase of about 1 million bpd would probably limit stock draws to quite some extent,” Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said.

